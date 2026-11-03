What New Yorkers will see on their ballot this Election Day | Breakdown

The Brief Election Day has arrived – New York residents should expect to see several government offices listed on their ballots. The offices listed on each ballot are dependent on where each resident lives.



Election Day 2026 has arrived – here's everything New York residents can expect to see when they head to the polls.

What's on the ballot in NY?

Local perspective:

The offices listed on each ballot are dependent on where each resident lives.

JUMP TO: GOVERNOR | COMPTROLLER | ATTORNEY GENERAL | CONGRESS | BALLOT PROPOSALS

Every New Yorker will be able to vote for a gubernatorial candidate when they head to the polls.

The Democratic candidates are incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul and her chosen lieutenant governor, former New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

The Republican candidates are Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and his chosen lieutenant governor, Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood.

Another state office that is in contention is the comptroller's office. The comptroller is the state's chief financial officer who, among other things, manages public funds.

Incumbent Thomas DiNapoli is being challenged by Republican nominee Joseph Hernandez.

Letitia James, the incumbent attorney general of New York, is being challenged by Saritha Komatireddy, a former federal prosecutor and current attorney.

All of New York's Congressional, State Senate and State Assembly seats are up for election in the 2026 midterms. Residents will only see the candidates running in their district on the ballot.

Some of the other offices that New Yorkers could vote on this year, depending on where they live, include:

The list of candidates up for election can be read in its entirety below:

New York City residents specifically will also vote on five ballot proposals that could amend the city's constitution.