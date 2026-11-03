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What New Yorkers will see on their ballot this Election Day | Breakdown

By
FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published November 3, 2026 6:40 AM EST
Published November 3, 2026 6:40 AM EST
Midterm polls predict ‘blue surge’: Top pollster breaks down 2026 key races
Midterm polls predict ‘blue surge’: Top pollster breaks down 2026 key races

Midterm polls predict ‘blue surge’: Top pollster breaks down 2026 key races

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The Brief

    • Election Day has arrived – New York residents should expect to see several government offices listed on their ballots.
    • The offices listed on each ballot are dependent on where each resident lives.

NEW YORK - Election Day 2026 has arrived – here's everything New York residents can expect to see when they head to the polls.

What's on the ballot in NY?

Local perspective:

The offices listed on each ballot are dependent on where each resident lives.

JUMP TO: GOVERNOR | COMPTROLLER | ATTORNEY GENERAL | CONGRESS | BALLOT PROPOSALS

Governor's office, lieutenant governor's office

Every New Yorker will be able to vote for a gubernatorial candidate when they head to the polls.

The Democratic candidates are incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul and her chosen lieutenant governor, former New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

FULL: Gov. Hochul talks campaigning, democratic socialism
FULL: Gov. Hochul talks campaigning, democratic socialism

FULL: Gov. Hochul talks campaigning, democratic socialism

In this exclusive interview, FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay sits down with Gov. Kathy Hochul to discuss her latest campaign efforts, including criticism from Republican candidate Bruce Blakeman regarding her connection with Mayor Zohran Mamdani, as well as her views on democratic socialism.

The Republican candidates are Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and his chosen lieutenant governor, Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood.

New York state comptroller's office

Another state office that is in contention is the comptroller's office. The comptroller is the state's chief financial officer who, among other things, manages public funds.

Incumbent Thomas DiNapoli is being challenged by Republican nominee Joseph Hernandez.

NYS Comptroller DiNapoli talks campaign trail, state retirement fund
NYS Comptroller DiNapoli talks campaign trail, state retirement fund

NYS Comptroller DiNapoli talks campaign trail, state retirement fund

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli sits down with FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay to discuss his reasoning for running for reelection, as well as his method of managing the state's retirement fund.

Attorney general's office

Letitia James, the incumbent attorney general of New York, is being challenged by Saritha Komatireddy, a former federal prosecutor and current attorney.

Insults fly during New York AG debate between James and Komatireddy
Insults fly during New York AG debate between James and Komatireddy

Insults fly during New York AG debate between James and Komatireddy

New York Attorney General Letitia James and her challenger Republican Saritha Komatireddy faced off in a heated debate ahead of the 2026 general election. FOX 5 NY's Sharon Crowley reports. 

Congressional representatives, state senators, other offices

All of New York's Congressional, State Senate and State Assembly seats are up for election in the 2026 midterms. Residents will only see the candidates running in their district on the ballot. 

Brad Lander on his campaign for Congress
Brad Lander on his campaign for Congress

Brad Lander on his campaign for Congress

Former NYC Comptroller Brad Lander tells FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay about running against Congressman Dan Goldman in the Democratic primary, and Mayor Zohran Mamdani's support for his campaign.

Some of the other offices that New Yorkers could vote on this year, depending on where they live, include:

The list of candidates up for election can be read in its entirety below:

Ballot proposals

New York City residents specifically will also vote on five ballot proposals that could amend the city's constitution.

NYC ballot proposals: What voters will decide on
NYC ballot proposals: What voters will decide on

NYC ballot proposals: What voters will decide on

FOX 5 NY's Sharon Crowley breaks down the five ballot proposals New York voters will have to decide on this Election Day.

The Source: This article includes information from several government websites and previous FOX 5 NY coverage.

2026 ElectionsPoliticsNew York