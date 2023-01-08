Nurses at 2 NYC hospitals still set to strike Monday after more deals reached

Over 7,000 nurses at two hospitals in New York City are still set to go on strike on Monday unless deals can be reached before Sunday's night's deadline.

The New York State Nurses Association is still negotiating with Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Bronx, looking to find an agreement ahead of the January 9 strike start date.

The New York State Nurses Association announced Sunday afternoon that tentative agreements had been reached with Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West on a new contract that includes improved staffing standards, salary increases over the next 3 years and protection healthcare and other benefits.

"Since NYSNA NYC nurses started negotiating our contracts four months ago, we have said our number one issue is the crisis of chronic understaffing that harms patient care," said NYSNA President Nancy Hagans. "The time is now to settle fair contracts that help nurses deliver the care that all New Yorkers deserve. We are fighting to improve patient care and will do whatever it takes to win."

"Today, Mount Sinai West and Mount Sinai Morningside reached a settlement, subject to ratification, with NYSNA union leadership and NYSNA has rescinded its strike notice at those sites," said Lucia Lee, Vice President of Public Affairs and Media for Mount Sinai Health System. "This exact wage agreement has also been offered to NYSNA with respect to The Mount Sinai Hospital, and we are continuing to actively negotiate in good faith with NYSNA and hope they will accept our offer – which would provide an additional $51,000 in cash compensation for each nurse and $19,500 in medical payment benefits over three years. We hope they will similarly rescind their strike notice at The Mount Sinai Hospital."

On Saturday, the NYSNA announced that it had reached a tentative agreement with BronxCare Health System, while a tentative agreement was reached with Flushing Hospital Medical Center on Friday.