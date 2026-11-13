Nor'easter rain and wind timeline: When wet weather clears out of NYC ahead of a chilly weekend

The Brief Following Thursday's severe storms and hail, a coastal nor'easter is bringing chilly rain and gusty winds across the Northeast on Friday, Nov. 13. Rain is expected to taper off from south to north through Friday afternoon and evening, though higher elevations inland will see accumulating snow. Colder air moves in behind the storm for the weekend, dropping overnight temperatures into the 30s across New York, Philadelphia and the DMV.



Commuters across the Northeast are waking up to wet roads and brisk winds on Friday, Nov. 13, as a coastal nor'easter tracks up the East Coast.

After Thursday's severe thunderstorms brought hail, heavy downpours and tornado warnings to parts of the I-95 corridor, the severe weather threat has ended. While higher elevations in New York, northern Pennsylvania and New England are seeing the season's first accumulating snow, major cities along the coast are dealing with lingering rain and gusty winds before conditions dry out by Friday night.

This graphic shows the overview of the storm's setup. (FOX Weather)

Below is when the rain will wrap up and what to expect for the weekend across the region.

New York City, North Jersey, Connecticut

The New York City metro area, northeastern New Jersey and southern Connecticut are seeing rain and gusty winds on Friday, Nov. 13, as the center of the nor'easter passes near or south of Long Island.

Severe weather threat. (FOX Weather)

Rain is expected to taper off and leave New York City dry by late Friday. While wet snow could mix in at higher elevations well inland Friday night into Saturday, the city itself will stay all rain. Chilly air settles in behind the storm for the weekend, with daytime highs in the 40s and overnight lows dipping into the 30s.

Timeline:

The latest forecast:

Friday morning and afternoon (Nov. 13): Rain and gusty winds continue as the storm's center tracks near or south of Long Island.

Friday night: Rain tapers off in the city, while wet snow could mix in at higher elevations well inland.

Saturday and Sunday: Dry, breezy and colder, with daytime highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows dipping into the upper 30s.

Philadelphia and South Jersey

With Thursday's severe storm threat over, the Philadelphia region is facing a chilly, damp Friday with widespread showers and afternoon highs stuck in the mid-40s. Northwest wind gusts up to 25 mph will keep wind chills in the 30s through much of the day.

Severe thunderstorms dropped roughly quarter-size hail. (Joe Clemente / FOX Weather)

Showers will gradually taper off Friday evening into Friday night, with a slight chance of wet snowflakes mixing in late in the day and less than an inch of snow possible in the Poconos. Along the coast, a Small Craft Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday for Delaware Bay and area beaches, while tidal flooding remains possible in Atlantic and Cape May counties through Friday night. Saturday will be dry and breezy, with peak wind gusts reaching 35 mph and highs in the upper 40s following morning lows in the 30s.

Timeline:

The latest forecast:

Friday morning and afternoon (Nov. 13): Chilly showers continue with highs in the mid-40s and northwest wind gusts up to 25 mph keeping wind chills in the 30s.

Friday evening into Friday night: Showers gradually taper off, while tidal flooding remains possible along the shore in Atlantic and Cape May counties.

Saturday and Sunday: Drier and brisk, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and overnight lows falling into the upper 30s.

DC, Maryland, Virginia

Across the DMV, lingering morning showers east of the mountains are tapering off on Friday, Nov. 13, giving way to cloudy, breezy and cooler conditions by Friday afternoon. Highs in the immediate D.C. area will reach the upper 40s to near 50 degrees, accompanied by northwest wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph.

Farther west in the Alleghenies, accumulating snow remains possible through Friday. The D.C. metro area will stay dry into the weekend, with overnight lows dipping into the 30s and frost or near-freezing temperatures possible across parts of Maryland and northern Virginia.

Timeline:

The latest forecast:

Friday morning (Nov. 13): Lingering showers taper off east of the mountains, while accumulating snow remains possible farther west in the Alleghenies.

Friday afternoon and night: Dry, cloudy and breezy conditions settle into the D.C. metro area.

Saturday and Sunday: Dry and chilly across the DMV, with daytime highs in the 40s and 50s and overnight lows dropping into the 30s.