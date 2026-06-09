'No Kings' hosting concert in NYC as Trump celebrates birthday this weekend

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The Brief "Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment" will take place this Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at New York City’s Town Hall. The 90-minute event is hosted by the Committee for the First Amendment alongside No Kings and Indivisible. It serves as direct counter-programming to President Trump’s 80th birthday celebration in Washington, D.C.



As President Donald Trump celebrates his 80th birthday with a UFC cage fight in the nation's capital, the "No Kings" movement is planning a nationwide event with its hub in New York City.

What we know:

A star-studded lineup is taking the stage at The Town Hall in New York City, and screens across the country, for "Rise Up, Sing Out: A Concert for the First Amendment" at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The 90-minute event is being hosted by the Committee for the First Amendment in partnership with No Kings and Indivisible to "celebrate the freedoms guaranteed by our First Amendment—of speech, religion, press, assembly, and protest—and the people power that both fuels these rights and is essential to guarantee them."

The concert will feature several artists, cultural leaders, and media voices, including Bette Midler, Patti Smith, Rufus Wainwright, Sasha Allen, Joy Reid and more.

How to watch

What you can do:

Tickets to the live concert can be purchased directly through the event's website, with all proceeds going to support the Committee for the First Amendment.

No Kings and Indivisible are also organizing watch parties across the country, along with a livestream for those wanting to watch at home.

What they're saying:

The organizing groups have stated their goal is to reclaim patriotism as something "inclusive, participatory, and rooted in care for one another—not power, pageantry, or one person's spotlight."

A statement on the "No Kings" site reads, "We can let strongman politics and corruption define the moment. Or we can make the story of America about people coming together... to defend our rights and build a future rooted in people power."

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The other side:

The concert will place on the same day that Trump celebrates his 80th birthday in Washington, D.C., with "UFC Freedom 250," a massive combat sports spectacle featuring a 92-foot steel cage constructed on the South Lawn of the White House.