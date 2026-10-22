No kids allowed: JetBlue debuts kids-free flights with new vacation package

article

The Brief JetBlue Vacations and Virgin Voyages launched a completely kid-free, 18+ vacation that includes a guaranteed child-free flight from JFK to Fort Lauderdale and a four-day Caribbean cruise. The getaway starts at just under $3,000 for two guests, with potential future expansions depending on how well the initial package sells. The concept has sparked divided opinions.



Love kids, just not on your vacation? Turns out there is a travel package made just for you!

What we know:

JetBlue Vacations and Virgin Voyages have teamed up to introduce a brand-new, completely kid-free vacation package called "Do Not Disturb".

Designed for travelers seeking ultimate peace and quiet, the unique getaway starts in the air with a guaranteed child-free flight from JFK to Fort Lauderdale. Upon landing, the relaxation continues as guests embark on a four-day, kid-free cruise through the Caribbean.

All passengers must be 18 years or older to be included in the package.

By the numbers:

For those looking to book this adults-only escape, the package starts at just under $3,000 for two guests.

Related article

What we don't know:

Depending on the sales of the "Do Not Disturb" package, the child-free flight options could be expanded in the future.

However, details about an expansion timeline or possible locations have yet to be released.

What they're saying:

While the prospect of a child-free flight sounds like a dream to some asking to "Sign them up," others are still skeptical about the idea, commenting that this is "another reason not to fly JetBlue."

Meanwhile, some travelers argue that the age restriction still isn't high enough.

"Looking at the way some 18 year olds behave, shouldnâ€™t the minimum age be raised?" one commenter questioned.