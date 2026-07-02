NJ Transit faces 1-hour delays due to heat; some lines suspend Penn Station service

article

The Brief Triple-digit temperatures in the New York Metro area are wreaking havoc on NJ Transit service. Trains are facing massive delays and cancelations due to heat-related issues. NJ Transit says trains may need to reduce speeds through Saturday because of the heat.



Stifling temperatures in the region are causing massive delays and cancellations to NJ Transit service this week.

NJ Transit delays, cancellations

What we know:

Notices on the NJ Transit website on Thursday are reporting that trains are facing delays of up to one hour, and many trains could be canceled.

Even trains that do run, NJ Transit said, may have to reduce their speeds, which could lead to more delays.

All of this is due to temperatures in the 100s throughout the region, creating issues with equipment.

What you can do:

In an effort to minimize the impacts, NJ Transit is diverting Midtown Direct service to Hoboken. Rail tickets and passes are also being cross honored by NJ Transit, PATH and private carrier buses at Newark Penn Station, 33rd Street and the N.Y. Waterway Ferry.

Earlier disruption

The update comes after NJ Transit service was suspended in both directions on the Morris and Essex, Gladstone Branch and Montclair-Boonton lines because of a disabled train near Newark Broad Street.

NJ Transit previously said rail tickets and passes were being cross-honored by NJ Transit buses, private carrier buses and PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street in New York.

What riders should know

Why you should care:

Riders should allow extra travel time and check their line before heading out.

NJ Transit is directing customers to visit njtransit.com/abc for available alternate service information.

Passengers can find the latest updates on njtransit.com/heat.