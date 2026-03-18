NJ Transit lines face up to 60-minute delays after train hits man

The Brief Several NJ Transit lines are facing up to an hour-long delay after a train hit a man. The man was conscious when he was taken to a hospital in the area. There were no injuries reported among any of the customers or crew on the train. Both lines and the Gladstone Branch rail service could face up to 60-minute delays in both directions.



Several NJ Transit lines are facing up to an hour-long delay after a train hit a man.

Morris and Essex Line delayed

What we know:

The Morris and Essex line train hit a male trespasser near Millburn Station at 5 p.m., according to NJ Transit.

The man was conscious when he was taken to a hospital in the area. There were no injuries reported among any of the customers or crew on the train.

Both lines and the Gladstone Branch rail service could face up to 60-minute delays in both directions.

New Jersey Transit Police are currently investigating the situation.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man who was hit by the train is not known at this time.