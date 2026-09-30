Helicopter noise over NJ neighborhoods prompts multi-town lawsuit: 'It's deafening'

The Brief Hudson County municipalities are taking legal action against HHI, a large commercial heliport. Residents along the flight path say they are subjected to constant, deafening noise and vibrations from low-flying helicopters that shake their homes and ruin their quality of life. Beyond the noise, residents fear a possible accident in their neighborhoods.



Hudson County communities say the relentless buzz of helicopters is destroying their quality of life, and now, local municipalities are taking the dispute to court.

What we know:

The epicenter of the conflict is HHI, a large heliport located in Kearny that houses multiple commercial helicopter operators.

Residents living in the flight path report that helicopters fly at all hours of the day and night, often hovering as low as 300 feet. They say that the noise and vibrations are so intense that they shake windows and walls, making it impossible for locals to enjoy their balconies or backyards.

FOX 5's Teresa Priolo reports that about two dozen helicopters passed overhead during a 3-hour stretch. One resident reported counting 100 helicopters in a single day.

What they're saying:

In response, Kearny, joined by several other Hudson County municipalities, is filing a lawsuit to force the heliport to comply with local zoning requirements.

"I get text messages every single day saying it's 300 feet, they're hovering. I can't even go out on my balcony to have a cup of coffee and a newspaper. The noise is so deafening," said Kearney Mayor Carol Jean Doyle.

According to Kearny officials, when the operator originally sought zoning approval, they testified under oath that there would be no tourist helicopter operations and that flights would be strictly limited to operating between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Officials and residents argue those agreed-upon conditions are being blatantly violated.

"Every time an unmanageable flight comes out of there in violation of the zoning ordinance, we roll the dice," said Hudson County Executive Craig Guy.

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Why you should care:

At the core of the noise and zoning dispute lies a critical concern regarding public safety. In April 2025, a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River off Jersey City. While the victims boarded the flight in Lower Manhattan, the aircraft was housed at the HHI facility in Kearny.

After the accident, concerned residents tracked the downed aircraft's tail number and discovered it had flown directly over their homes and local schools dozens of times that week.

"That helicopter flew over my head, my children’s heads, three times that day because it’s housed and hangared at the heliport," one resident said. "It’s an extreme safety issue in addition to quality of life."

What's next:

The multi-town lawsuit against HHI is slated to be filed this week. Representatives for HHI have not yet responded to media requests for comment.