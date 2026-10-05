NJ reports first West Nile Virus death of 2026 as residents urged to be vigilant

article

The Brief New Jersey has recorded its first West Nile virus death in 2026, alongside 26 total human cases across the state. While many infected individuals remain asymptomatic, 19 of the current cases have involved severe neurological illnesses. Officials urge residents to conitue protecting themselves, despite the cooler weather.



The New Jersey Department of Health has confirmed the state’s first death attributed to the West Nile virus this year.

With 26 human cases reported so far in 2026 and virus activity in mosquitoes trending higher than historical averages, state officials are urging residents to remain vigilant and take active precautions against mosquito bites.

What we know:

The department confirmed the death on Friday, but has yet to release further details, including the person's identity.

The Gothamist reports that the person lived in South Jersey, and was over 60 years old.

By the numbers:

Of the 26 cases identified this year, 19 individuals suffered from severe neurological illness, with 69% of all cases occurring in people aged 60 and older. Infections have spiked recently, with 14 people contracting the virus between the last week of August and September.

Monmouth County currently leads the state with six reported cases, followed closely by Mercer with four and Camden with three.

West Nile Virus has been detected in 1,182 mosquito pools across all 21 counties, with the highest concentrations in Mercer, Hudson, Somerset, Bergen, and Middlesex counties.

Featured article

Symptoms and risks

Dig deeper:

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has previously fed on an infected bird. While most people who are infected never develop symptoms, those who do may experience fever, chills, body aches, and joint pain.

In rare cases, the virus can lead to severe neurological illnesses such as meningitis or encephalitis. Older adults and those with weakened immune systems face the highest risk. Warning signs of severe infection include:

Severe headache and neck stiffness

Confusion or behavioral changes

Vomiting and diarrhea

Seizures

Muscle weakness and extreme fatigue

Anyone experiencing these severe symptoms is urged to seek medical attention immediately. Because symptoms can mimic COVID-19 and other common viruses, a specific laboratory test is required to confirm a WNV infection.

Featured article

Stay vigilant

What you can do:

Health officials are reminding residents that cooler fall weather does not eliminate the risk of mosquito-borne diseases, and recommend these everyday protective measures:

Dump standing water: Empty outdoor water sources at least once a week. Check flowerpots, birdbaths, pet dishes, pool covers, clogged gutters, and wheelbarrows.

Wear protection: Apply EPA-registered insect repellent and wear long sleeves and pants when outdoors.

Time your activities: Avoid being outside during dawn and dusk, which are peak hours for mosquito activity.

Secure your home: Check that all window and door screens fit tightly, and cover strollers and baby carriers with mosquito netting.