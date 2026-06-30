Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Somerset County, Sussex County, Ocean County, Middlesex County, Western Monmouth County, Morris County, Warren County, Mercer County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County
6
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Southern Westchester County, Northern Queens County, Putnam County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southwest Suffolk County, Northern Westchester County, New York County (Manhattan), Southern Queens County, Northern Nassau County, Rockland County, Northeast Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Kings County (Brooklyn), Orange County, Bronx County, Eastern Essex County, Western Union County, Western Essex County, Hudson County, Eastern Union County, Eastern Bergen County, Western Passaic County, Western Bergen County, Eastern Passaic County
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County, Eastern Ulster County
Extreme Heat Watch
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County
Extreme Heat Watch
from FRI 9:00 PM EDT until SAT 9:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Southwest Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Bronx County, Northern Queens County, Orange County, New York County (Manhattan), Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Westchester County, Northern Westchester County, Southern Queens County, Southern Nassau County, Eastern Passaic County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Hudson County, Western Passaic County, Eastern Bergen County, Western Union County, Eastern Union County, Eastern Essex County

NJ Rep. Tom Kean Jr. returns to Congress following treatment for depression

By
FOX 5 NY
New Jersey
Published June 30, 2026 12:25 PM EDT
Published June 30, 2026 12:25 PM EDT
New Jersey primary results set up high-stakes November races
New Jersey primary results set up high-stakes November races

New Jersey primary results set up high-stakes November races

Primary election results in New Jersey are setting the stage for key November matchups that could help shape the balance of power in Washington. Rebecca Bennett won the Democratic primary in New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District and is set to face Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr., while other races are taking shape across the state. Jessica Formoso also breaks down the Los Angeles mayoral race, where Mayor Karen Bass advanced to a runoff.

The Brief

    • Rep. Tom Kean Jr. (R-NJ) has returned to his congressional duties, addressing the House to share that he is "healthier and stronger" after taking an extended leave to receive treatment for depression.
    • Kean's absence began in early March and resulted in him missing over 100 votes.
    • Despite his time away, Kean is preparing for a highly competitive November election against Democratic nominee Rebecca Bennett in a key swing district.

NEW JERSEY - New Jersey Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr. is returning to Congress following a months-long absence, revealing that he had been away receiving treatment for depression.

What we know:

Addressing the House floor on Tuesday, Kean opened up about the physical and emotional toll of the illness, declaring that he has returned "healthier, stronger and excited" to get back to work. 

Prior to his return, Kean had not voted in the House since March 5 and had missed over 100 votes, according to the Associated Press.

Despite his time away, Kean won an uncontested primary on June 2 and is continuing his campaign for reelection. In November, he will face Democratic nominee Rebecca Bennett, a former Navy helicopter pilot, in what is expected to be one of New Jersey’s most closely watched and competitive races. 

Related

New Jersey primary election 2026: Winners, losers in Democrat and Republican races
article

New Jersey primary election 2026: Winners, losers in Democrat and Republican races

NJ primary election 2026 results. Here's who won in the Democrat and Republican races.

Democrats view the district, which has flipped back and forth in recent election cycles, as a prime opportunity for a pickup. Trump has also endorsed Kean’s reelection.

Dig deeper:

As noted by the Associated Press, his extended absence created complications for House Republican leadership and Speaker Mike Johnson, who has been struggling to pass legislation with a razor-thin 218-212 majority.

The backstory:

Kean's political roots run deep in the state; his family's history in public service stretches back 250 years. His great-grandfather served as a U.S. senator, his grandfather was a congressman, and his father, Tom Kean Sr., was a two-term governor of New Jersey.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the Associated Press and previous reporting by FOX 5.

New JerseyPolitics