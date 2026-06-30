NJ Rep. Tom Kean Jr. returns to Congress following treatment for depression

The Brief Rep. Tom Kean Jr. (R-NJ) has returned to his congressional duties, addressing the House to share that he is "healthier and stronger" after taking an extended leave to receive treatment for depression. Kean's absence began in early March and resulted in him missing over 100 votes. Despite his time away, Kean is preparing for a highly competitive November election against Democratic nominee Rebecca Bennett in a key swing district.



New Jersey Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr. is returning to Congress following a months-long absence, revealing that he had been away receiving treatment for depression.

What we know:

Addressing the House floor on Tuesday, Kean opened up about the physical and emotional toll of the illness, declaring that he has returned "healthier, stronger and excited" to get back to work.

Prior to his return, Kean had not voted in the House since March 5 and had missed over 100 votes, according to the Associated Press.

Despite his time away, Kean won an uncontested primary on June 2 and is continuing his campaign for reelection. In November, he will face Democratic nominee Rebecca Bennett, a former Navy helicopter pilot, in what is expected to be one of New Jersey’s most closely watched and competitive races.

Related article

Democrats view the district, which has flipped back and forth in recent election cycles, as a prime opportunity for a pickup. Trump has also endorsed Kean’s reelection.

Dig deeper:

As noted by the Associated Press, his extended absence created complications for House Republican leadership and Speaker Mike Johnson, who has been struggling to pass legislation with a razor-thin 218-212 majority.

The backstory:

Kean's political roots run deep in the state; his family's history in public service stretches back 250 years. His great-grandfather served as a U.S. senator, his grandfather was a congressman, and his father, Tom Kean Sr., was a two-term governor of New Jersey.