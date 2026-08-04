Family of Delaney Hall detainee who died is demanding justice

The Brief The family of Edwin Lopez-Cornejo, a detainee who reportedly died inside of Delaney Hall, is demanding justice. Lopez-Cornejo's family is alleging that his underlying health conditions were "not properly managed" inside the detention center. The Department of Homeland Security provided a statement, saying that, "At no time during detention is a detained noncitizen denied emergency care."



The family of a Delaney Hall detainee is alleging that he died while in the immigration detention center and is demanding justice.

Family demanding justice

What we know:

Edwin Lopez-Cornejo, 41, had been in the United States for 20 years when he was arrested by ICE, FOX 5 NY's Teresa Priolo reports.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has said in a statement that Lopez-Cornejo entered the country illegally in 2006, and that a judge had ordered his deportation.

Maria Cornejo, Edwin's mother, said during a press conference, "I am here to demand justice for my son, and also for my granddaughter, who now has no father."

His family is demanding a full investigation into the matter, alleging that his underlying health conditions, such as diabetes, high blood pressure and seizures, were "not properly managed" inside the detention center.

What they're saying:

DHS released a statement regarding the detainee's death:

"All people in ICE custody receive medical, dental and mental health intake screenings within 12 hours of arriving at each detention facility, a full health assessment within 14 days of entering ICE custody or arriving at a facility, access to medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care. At no time during detention is a detained noncitizen denied emergency care."

Both Gov. Mikie Sherrill and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka provided statements on Lopez-Cornejo's death last night, August 3.

Mayor Baraka said in his own statement that, "The death of Edwin Jovanny Lopez-Cornejo is a heartbreaking reminder of the consequences of a facility that has operated for far too long without adequate oversight, accountability or transparency."