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Family of Delaney Hall detainee who died is demanding justice

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FOX 5 NY
Newark
Published August 4, 2026 5:25 PM EDT
Published August 4, 2026 5:25 PM EDT
Family of detainee who reportedly died inside Delaney Hall demanding investigation
Family of detainee who reportedly died inside Delaney Hall demanding investigation

Family of detainee who reportedly died inside Delaney Hall demanding investigation

The family of Edwin Lopez-Cornejo, a detainee who allegedly died inside Delaney Hall, is speaking out. FOX 5 NY's Teresa Priolo has the latest.

The Brief

    • The family of Edwin Lopez-Cornejo, a detainee who reportedly died inside of Delaney Hall, is demanding justice.
    • Lopez-Cornejo's family is alleging that his underlying health conditions were "not properly managed" inside the detention center.
    • The Department of Homeland Security provided a statement, saying that, "At no time during detention is a detained noncitizen denied emergency care."

NEWARK - The family of a Delaney Hall detainee is alleging that he died while in the immigration detention center and is demanding justice.

Family demanding justice

What we know:

Edwin Lopez-Cornejo, 41, had been in the United States for 20 years when he was arrested by ICE, FOX 5 NY's Teresa Priolo reports.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has said in a statement that Lopez-Cornejo entered the country illegally in 2006, and that a judge had ordered his deportation.

Maria Cornejo, Edwin's mother, said during a press conference, "I am here to demand justice for my son, and also for my granddaughter, who now has no father."

His family is demanding a full investigation into the matter, alleging that his underlying health conditions, such as diabetes, high blood pressure and seizures, were "not properly managed" inside the detention center.

What they're saying:

DHS released a statement regarding the detainee's death:

"All people in ICE custody receive medical, dental and mental health intake screenings within 12 hours of arriving at each detention facility, a full health assessment within 14 days of entering ICE custody or arriving at a facility, access to medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care. At no time during detention is a detained noncitizen denied emergency care."

Both Gov. Mikie Sherrill and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka provided statements on Lopez-Cornejo's death last night, August 3.

Mayor Baraka said in his own statement that, "The death of Edwin Jovanny Lopez-Cornejo is a heartbreaking reminder of the consequences of a facility that has operated for far too long without adequate oversight, accountability or transparency."

The Source: This article includes information provided by DHS and reporting by FOX 5 NY's Teresa Priolo.

Newark