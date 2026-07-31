Body of 10-year-old girl that went missing in Passaic River recovered, mayor says

The Brief Passaic Mayor Hector Lora has confirmed that they have recovered the body of the 10-year-old girl that went missing in the river. The mayor made the confirmation at a press conference earlier tonight, July 31. The body of the 10-year-old boy the young girl was with was recovered earlier this week.



Passaic Mayor Hector Lora has confirmed that they have recovered the body of the 10-year-old girl that went missing in the river.

Body of young girl recovered

What we know:

The mayor made the confirmation at a press conference earlier tonight, July 31.

A couple in a building nearby spotted "something" that caught their eye in the river; the pair immediately called the police, who were able to locate the body.

Emergency responders started the search for two children in the Passaic River on July 29. The body of the 10-year-old boy the young girl was with was recovered earlier this week.

Mayor Lora specifically praised the divers, who he said "despite some of the risks to themselves, they didn't want to stop" searching for the children.