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Scotty Mac's Sippy Poo BBQ will raise money for military, veteran families

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Published  May 1, 2026 6:15pm EDT
New Jersey
FOX 5 NY
Scotty Mac's Sippy Poo BBQ supports military, veteran families

Scotty Mac's Sippy Poo BBQ supports military, veteran families

Scotty Mac's Sippy Poo BBQ is a special event in New Jersey that will raise money to support the Fisher House Foundation, a nonprofit that provides free housing for military and veteran families while a loved one is in the hospital.

The Brief

    • A special barbecue event will raise money to support the families of military members and veterans this weekend.
    • The seventh annual Scotty Mac's Sippy Poo Barbecue will be held tomorrow, May 2, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Demarest Farms in New Jersey.
    • All money raised by the event will go to the Fisher House Foundation, a nonprofit that provides free housing for the families of military members and veterans while a loved one is in the hospital.

NEW JERSEY - A special barbecue event will raise money to support the families of military members and veterans this weekend.

Scotty Mac's Sippy Poo BBQ

What we know:

The seventh annual Scotty Mac's Sippy Poo Barbecue will be held tomorrow, May 2, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Demarest Farms in New Jersey.

All money raised by the event will go to the Fisher House Foundation, a nonprofit that provides free housing for the families of military members and veterans while a loved one is in the hospital.

The Source: This article includes information provided by Scotty Mac's Sippy Poo BBQ.

New Jersey