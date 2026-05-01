Scotty Mac's Sippy Poo BBQ will raise money for military, veteran families
NEW JERSEY - A special barbecue event will raise money to support the families of military members and veterans this weekend.
Scotty Mac's Sippy Poo BBQ
What we know:
The seventh annual Scotty Mac's Sippy Poo Barbecue will be held tomorrow, May 2, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Demarest Farms in New Jersey.
All money raised by the event will go to the Fisher House Foundation, a nonprofit that provides free housing for the families of military members and veterans while a loved one is in the hospital.
The Source: This article includes information provided by Scotty Mac's Sippy Poo BBQ.