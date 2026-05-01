Scotty Mac's Sippy Poo BBQ will raise money for military, veteran families

The Brief A special barbecue event will raise money to support the families of military members and veterans this weekend. The seventh annual Scotty Mac's Sippy Poo Barbecue will be held tomorrow, May 2, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Demarest Farms in New Jersey. All money raised by the event will go to the Fisher House Foundation, a nonprofit that provides free housing for the families of military members and veterans while a loved one is in the hospital.



A special barbecue event will raise money to support the families of military members and veterans this weekend.

Scotty Mac's Sippy Poo BBQ

What we know:

The seventh annual Scotty Mac's Sippy Poo Barbecue will be held tomorrow, May 2, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Demarest Farms in New Jersey.

All money raised by the event will go to the Fisher House Foundation, a nonprofit that provides free housing for the families of military members and veterans while a loved one is in the hospital.