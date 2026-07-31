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NY suing Kalshi for running alleged 'illegal gambling operation'

By
FOX 5 NY
Kathy Hochul
Published July 31, 2026 4:52 PM EDT
Published July 31, 2026 4:52 PM EDT
Push to ban lawmakers from prediction markets
Push to ban lawmakers from prediction markets

Push to ban lawmakers from prediction markets

FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers has more.

The Brief

    • The state of New York is suing prediction market platform Kalshi for "running an illegal gambling operation."
    • Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James announced the lawsuit in a press release sent earlier today, July 31.
    • The lawsuit is seeking to require the company to pay both fines and restitutions to users, as well as forfeit any "illegal" gains.

NEW YORK - The state of New York is suing prediction market platform Kalshi for "running an illegal gambling operation."

‘Illegal gambling operation’

What we know:

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James announced the lawsuit in a press release sent earlier today, July 31.

EXCLUSIVE: Hochul on Mamdani's call for Netanyahu's arrest
EXCLUSIVE: Hochul on Mamdani's call for Netanyahu's arrest

EXCLUSIVE: Hochul on Mamdani's call for Netanyahu's arrest

In this exclusive one-on-one, FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay spoke with Gov. Kathy Hochul about her initiative to eliminate taxes on tips, as well as Mayor Zohran Mamdani's public call for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

An investigation conducted by the attorney general's office found that Kalshi's prediction market is an "illegal, unlicensed gambling operation."

"Kalshi's illegal prediction market exposes New Yorkers… to serious personal and financial risk."

The lawsuit is seeking to require the company to pay both fines and restitutions to users, as well as forfeit any "illegal" gains. The lawsuit can be read in its entirety below:

The Source: This article includes information from a press release sent by Attorney General Letitia James' office.

Kathy HochulNew York