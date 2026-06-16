Knicks parade 2026: MTA changes and parking restrictions

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If you are planning to head downtown to celebrate the Knicks’ historic 2026 NBA Championship victory, or if you’re a commuter trying to get to work, you need a game plan.

Here is everything you need to know about parking restrictions and subway changes on Thursday.

Parking restrictions

Local perspective:

The city has yet to release parking restrictions for the parade. Check back for updates.

MTA changes

What you can do:

Select station entrances and exits directly along the parade route will be closed to manage crowd flow:

The City Hall station for the R, N and W lines (at Broadway and Murray Street) will be closed. Trains will also skip that stop.

At Fulton Center, the Broadway entrance and exits will be closed during the parade.

Buses will be rerouted during street closures.

Catch these trains to grab a specific viewing spot along the parade route:

Parade start (Battery Park/Wall St): Take the 4/5 to Wall Street or Bowling Green, or the 1 to South Ferry.

Middle (Broadway): Take the A/C, J/Z, or 2/3 to Fulton Street, or the N/R/W to Cortlandt Street.

City Hall Ceremony: Take the 2/3 to Park Place or the 4/5/6 to Brooklyn Bridge-Chamber St (expect some street-level exits to be rerouted).

The city has also launched a new website to help fans stay up to date with the latest information about the parade.