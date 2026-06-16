Knicks parade 2026: MTA changes and parking restrictions
NEW YORK CITY - If you are planning to head downtown to celebrate the Knicks’ historic 2026 NBA Championship victory, or if you’re a commuter trying to get to work, you need a game plan.
Here is everything you need to know about parking restrictions and subway changes on Thursday.
Parking restrictions
Local perspective:
The city has yet to release parking restrictions for the parade. Check back for updates.
MTA changes
What you can do:
Select station entrances and exits directly along the parade route will be closed to manage crowd flow:
- The City Hall station for the R, N and W lines (at Broadway and Murray Street) will be closed. Trains will also skip that stop.
- At Fulton Center, the Broadway entrance and exits will be closed during the parade.
- Buses will be rerouted during street closures.
Catch these trains to grab a specific viewing spot along the parade route:
- Parade start (Battery Park/Wall St): Take the 4/5 to Wall Street or Bowling Green, or the 1 to South Ferry.
- Middle (Broadway): Take the A/C, J/Z, or 2/3 to Fulton Street, or the N/R/W to Cortlandt Street.
- City Hall Ceremony: Take the 2/3 to Park Place or the 4/5/6 to Brooklyn Bridge-Chamber St (expect some street-level exits to be rerouted).
The city has also launched a new website to help fans stay up to date with the latest information about the parade.
The Source: Information in this story is from the City of New York and the Downtown Alliance.