New York manhunt continues for man accused of killing dad, setting Greenville home on fire

The Brief The New York State Police is searching for Thomas Ryan, who was last seen in Greenville. Police say Ryan burned down a house in Greenville on Thursday, Aug. 6. Before that, officials believe Ryan killed his father, whose body was found inside the home.



A manhunt in New York entered its third day on Saturday, as state and federal officials continue the search for the man who they say killed his father in Greenville before setting his house on fire.

Search for Thomas Ryan

Thomas David Ryan

What we know:

Officials said 32-year-old Thomas Ryan was last seen in Greenville on Thursday, shortly after murdering his father, 70-year-old Robert Ryan at the Greenville home, then setting it on fire.

Investigators believe he fled the area in a gray 2016 Toyota Prius with a New York license plate reading HNH-7671.

Police are searching for a gray 2016 Toyota Prius with New York license plate HNH-7671, believed to be driven by murder suspect Thomas Ryan.

Police say Thomas Ryan didn't live with his father in the home, and "has no other known current ties to the Greenville community." They did say, however, that Thomas Ryan frequents the Plattsburgh area, but that he also has been living at multiple shelters throughout New York State.

Greenville murder, arson investigation

The backstory:

Firefighters were called to a home on Greenville Turnpike around 7:30 p.m. on Aug 6. After the fire was put out, investigators discovered a body inside the home. On Saturday, police identified that victim as Robert Ryan, Thomas' father.

According to officials, Robert Ryan was killed before the house was set on fire.

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What you can do:

Half a dozen law enforcement agencies are searching for Thomas Ryan, including the FBI and New York State Police.

Investigators are looking for the public's help to track down Thomas Ryan, asking anyone from around the Greenville area to review security camera footage from around 6 p.m. on Aug. 6.

Police believe Thomas Ryan is armed and dangerous, and said anyone who sees him should not approach him, but call police.