New York's law banning police cooperation with ICE takes effect

The Brief A New York law banning state and local facilities from being used by federal immigration agents to detain people is now in effect. It requires law enforcement agencies statewide to end any 287(g) agreements with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The law also deepens the political divide between Gov. Kathy Hochul and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman in the 2026 governor's race.



A New York law banning state and local facilities from being used by federal immigration agents to detain people is now in effect.

As of Tuesday, law enforcement agencies across New York must end any 287(g) agreements with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

New York bans 287(g) agreements

What we know:

It comes after Albany passed the Local Cops, Local Crimes Act, a bill banning 287(g) agreements and prohibiting state and local facilities from being used for ICE detention.

Advocates said local law enforcement officers should not be doing ICE's bidding, but many challengers, including Republican lawmakers, argued that kind of cooperation reduces crime.

Opponents of the bill cited the recent bomb threat against the State Capitol from a woman who pledged allegiance to ISIS as an example of how cooperation could be useful.

Hochul vs. Blakeman

Big picture view:

Tuesday's deadline to end 287(g) agreements also pits Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul against Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, who are already facing each other in the 2026 governor's race.

At least a dozen agencies, including Nassau County Police on Long Island, entered the week with a 287(g) agreement.

It was not immediately clear if the county would sever its ties with ICE to comply with the state's new law.

What they're saying:

Gov. Hochul warned that local law enforcement agencies must stop cooperating with ICE or face consequences.

"They will face legal action, because in New York, I want our police focused on one thing … keeping people safe, not doing ICE's job," the governor warned as the deadline approached.

Days later, Blakeman issued fierce criticism of the law and Hochul's support for it.

"Kathy Hochul, where do you want those guns? What neighborhood do you want to destroy? Where do you want those drugs? What community do you want to destroy? Where do you want those illegal migrants with criminal records to live? You want them back in New York? We say no!" he said at a rally.