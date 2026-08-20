Woman arrested by FBI after allegedly planning to attack NYS Capitol building

The Brief A New York woman was arrested by the FBI after allegedly planning to bomb the New York State Capitol building. Jessie Bowie, 35, has been charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS. Bowie allegedly discussed disguising a bomb "in a DoorDash bag." This is a developing story, and information will be added later.



A New York woman was arrested by the FBI after allegedly planning to bomb the New York State Capitol building.

New Yorker arrested by FBI

What we know:

Jessie Bowie, 35, has been charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS. Bowie allegedly discussed disguising a bomb "in a DoorDash bag." Gov. Kathy Hochul posted about the incident on X, thanking both the FBI and the New York State police for arresting "this dangerous individual."

Federal prosecutors allege that the woman plotted to kill the lawmakers inside the Capitol building, and had "repeatedly surveilled the building" in advance. Hochul also said that there is no immediate threat at this time.

The criminal complaint in its entirety can be read below:

Dig deeper:

Fox News reports that Bowie converted to Islam about five years, and allegedly began going by the name "Aisha Saif."

The alleged plot reportedly unfolded for about a month, according to the complaint.