Former mob enforcer turned NJ councilman 1 of 2 arrested in extortion case

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The Brief New Jersey officials arrested two people in connection with an extortion case. John Alite of Englishtown and Stephen Locrotondo have been charged with crimes related to loansharking. Alite is a councilman in Englishtown and former mob enforcer, according to the New York Post.



New Jersey officials arrested two men this week, including a former mob associate turned local councilman, in connection with an extortion investigation.

What we know:

John Alite, 63, of Englishtown and Stephen Locrotondo, 67, of Bridgewater were both arrested on June 19, New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport announced.

Both men face charges related to loansharking. Alite has been charged with theft by extortion, corporate misconduct, usury and terroristic threats. Locrotondo has been charged with usury and conspiracy.

Officials said Alite and Locrotondo worked together to give out loans with exorbitant interest rates, and then Alite would collect on those loans by "threatening to commit violent acts." The charges also accuse Alite of using his business, Straightened-Out Entertainment, Inc., to "promote his criminal scheme."

Dig deeper:

Alite was appointed to a seat on the Englishtown town council in 2025. Before that, he served as an enforcer for the Gambino family and an associate of John Gotti Jr., according to the New York Post.

Alite's lawyer, Douglas Santon, told the Post that "John has lived a law-abiding life since leaving behind ‘that’ life almost two decades ago, and that his client "is outspoken politically and fights tirelessly for what he believes in. This sometimes draws the attention of differing viewpoints which, in modern times, could lead to people in power taking positions that may not be genuine."

What they're saying:

Attorney General Davenport said Friday's arrests came as "the result of rigorous investigative work."

"Our office is dedicated to ensuring that all businesses conduct themselves fairly and lawfully," Davenport said. "The conduct alleged in this case was anything but, and we will work to hold those who cheat and steal accountable.