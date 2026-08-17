Nassau County issues 4 beach alerts after heavy rainfall
NASSAU COUNTY, NY - Nassau County issued beach alerts Monday, after heavy rainfall in the area.
What we know:
The Nassau County Department of Health said people should not enter the water at four beaches because stormwater runoff may have caused elevated bacteria levels.
Local perspective:
Nassau County said bacteria levels at these four beaches may exceed New York state's standard for water quality:
- Island Park Beach, Island Park
- Hewlett Point Beach, East Rockaway
- Philip Healey Beach, Massapequa
- Biltmore Beach Club, Massapequa
Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay also remains closed to bathing because of bacteria levels, the county said.
What's next:
The advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Tuesday, unless there's another round of heavy rain or water testing reveals high bacteria levels, according to the county.
The Source: This article is based on information from the Nassau County Department of Health.