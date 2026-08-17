Nassau County issues 4 beach alerts after heavy rainfall

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The Brief Nassau County issued beach alerts Monday due to the possibility of elevated bacteria levels in the water after heavy rainfall. The Nassau County Department of Health said people should not enter the water at four beaches because of stormwater runoff. The advisory is in effect until at least 8 a.m. Tuesday, the county said.



Nassau County issued beach alerts Monday, after heavy rainfall in the area.

What we know:

The Nassau County Department of Health said people should not enter the water at four beaches because stormwater runoff may have caused elevated bacteria levels.

Local perspective:

Nassau County said bacteria levels at these four beaches may exceed New York state's standard for water quality:

Island Park Beach, Island Park

Hewlett Point Beach, East Rockaway

Philip Healey Beach, Massapequa

Biltmore Beach Club, Massapequa

Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay also remains closed to bathing because of bacteria levels, the county said.

What's next:

The advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Tuesday, unless there's another round of heavy rain or water testing reveals high bacteria levels, according to the county.