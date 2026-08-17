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Nassau County issues 4 beach alerts after heavy rainfall

By
FOX 5 NY
Long Island
Published August 17, 2026 12:27 PM EDT
Published August 17, 2026 12:27 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • Nassau County issued beach alerts Monday due to the possibility of elevated bacteria levels in the water after heavy rainfall.
    • The Nassau County Department of Health said people should not enter the water at four beaches because of stormwater runoff.
    • The advisory is in effect until at least 8 a.m. Tuesday, the county said.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY - Nassau County issued beach alerts Monday, after heavy rainfall in the area. 

What we know:

The Nassau County Department of Health said people should not enter the water at four beaches because stormwater runoff may have caused elevated bacteria levels. 

Local perspective:

Nassau County said bacteria levels at these four beaches may exceed New York state's standard for water quality:

  • Island Park Beach, Island Park
  • Hewlett Point Beach, East Rockaway
  • Philip Healey Beach, Massapequa
  • Biltmore Beach Club, Massapequa

Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay also remains closed to bathing because of bacteria levels, the county said. 

What's next:

The advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Tuesday, unless there's another round of heavy rain or water testing reveals high bacteria levels, according to the county. 

The Source: This article is based on information from the Nassau County Department of Health. 

Long IslandNassau County