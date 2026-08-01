MTA considering another fare increase months after price rose to $3

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The Brief The MTA is discussing another possible fare increase beginning in March 2027. Subway and bus fares increased to $3 in January after rising to $2.90 in 2023. The proposal has not been approved, and the exact amount has not been determined.



New York City subway and bus riders could face another fare increase in 2027, months after the base fare rose to $3.

What we know:

The MTA has outlined preliminary plans for a possible fare increase beginning in March 2027.

The proposal has not been formally approved, and the exact amount of the potential increase has not been determined.

Before any change could take effect, the MTA would need to release a final proposal, hold public hearings, accept public comments and receive approval from its board.

How much is the current MTA fare?

The base subway and bus fare remained at $2.75 for more than eight years before increasing to $2.90 in 2023.

The fare rose again to $3 in January 2026.

Riders who take public transportation twice a day, five days a week, currently spend about $30 per week on base fares before accounting for any additional trips.

What riders said

Some riders expressed frustration over the possibility of another increase so soon after the latest fare hike.

"I’m not happy about it at all," one commuter told FOX 5. "But what can we do?"

Another rider said that being able to cover a higher fare does not mean the system is affordable for everyone.

"Just because I can afford it doesn’t mean it’s affordable," the rider said.

Discounted fares

The MTA said it is working to expand access to half-price fares for more eligible New Yorkers.

Additional details about that expansion were not included in the preliminary proposal discussed in the report.

What's next:

The MTA must complete several steps before a fare increase could be approved, including releasing the final plan and collecting public feedback.

The proposed amount and the final effective date remain uncertain.