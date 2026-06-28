Motorcyclist strikes 9 pedestrians in Brooklyn park, leaving 4 critically injured

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The Brief A motorcycle operator lost control of their vehicle and plowed into a crowd of pedestrians inside a public park Sunday evening, injuring nine people. The incident occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m. in the vicinity of Flushing Avenue and Navy Street, which borders Commodore Barry Park in the Fort Greene neighborhood of Brooklyn. Four of the pedestrians are currently listed in critical condition. Six others, including the operator of the motorcycle, sustained minor injuries.



A motorcycle operator lost control of their vehicle and plowed into a crowd of pedestrians inside a public park Sunday evening, injuring nine people, authorities said.

What we know:

According to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information (DCPI), the incident occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m. in the vicinity of Flushing Avenue and Navy Street, which borders Commodore Barry Park in the Fort Greene neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Police stated that an adult operating a motorcycle entered the park before losing control of the vehicle and striking nine pedestrians.

Emergency medical services rushed all victims to area hospitals, according to officials. Four of the pedestrians are currently listed in critical condition. Six others, including the operator of the motorcycle, sustained minor injuries.

What's next:

The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.