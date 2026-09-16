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Metro-North passengers self-evacuate train in Grand Central tunnel, MTA says

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FOX 5 NY
New York City
Updated September 16, 2026 11:24 AM EDT Published September 16, 2026 9:01 AM EDT
Commuters panic as emergency brake triggers Grand Central train delay
Commuters panic as emergency brake triggers Grand Central train delay

Commuters panic as emergency brake triggers Grand Central train delay

A train heading into Grand Central Terminal came to a sudden halt after a passenger pulled the emergency brake due to a woman experiencing distress on board. The incident led to widespread confusion as fearful commuters ran through train cars, popped emergency windows, and evacuated onto the tracks. MTA officials confirmed no weapons were involved and no injuries were reported, though power was temporarily shut down to safely clear the area.

The Brief

    • Metro-North lines were delayed at Grand Central Terminal after a passenger on a train from Connecticut pulled the emergency brake.
    • Approximately 60 passengers climbed through the train's emergency windows onto the tracks, forcing third-rail power to be shut off.
    • Police detained a passenger in emotional distress following initial false reports of a weapon. No firearm was found and no charges were filed.

NEW YORK - Metro-North lines were delayed Wednesday morning at Grand Central Terminal after a passenger on a train from Connecticut pulled the emergency brake when another rider suffered a mental health crisis, the MTA said. 

Riders opened emergency windows, climbed onto tracks, MTA says

What we know:

At least two Manhattan-bound Metro-North trains stopped in the tunnel between 125 Street and Grand Central after an incident on a New Haven Line train. 

The MTA told FOX 5 NY that a passenger on the 7:15 a.m. train from New Canaan "overreacted" and pulled an emergency cord after another passenger started experiencing an emotional crisis. 

Other passengers on board began to panic and opened emergency windows. Approximately 60 climbed out of the train onto the tracks, forcing the electric rails to be shut off, officials said.

Grand Central Train Incident: What we know
Grand Central Train Incident: What we know

Grand Central Train Incident: What we know

Metro-North trains were halted as police responded to an incident on a New Haven Line train approaching Grand Central Terminal. Passengers reportedly used emergency windows to jump out of the train. FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso has the latest. 

Service was suspended on the lower level at Grand Central until power to the third rail was restored once the passengers were safely removed from the tracks, the MTA said. 

The emotionally disturbed person was detained by MTA Police and no charges were filed.

Prior to the MTA's update, the NYPD said there was a report of a person with a gun on the train and that one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but no weapons were found at the scene.

Metro-North delays at Grand Central 

Dig deeper:

Trains were delayed on the Harlem, Hudson and New Haven Lines due to the police response, but are now running on or close to schedule. 

The Source: This story is based on information from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and NYPD after an incident on a Metro-North train heading to Grand Central Terminal.

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