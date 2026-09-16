Metro-North passengers self-evacuate train in Grand Central tunnel, MTA says

The Brief Metro-North lines were delayed at Grand Central Terminal after a passenger on a train from Connecticut pulled the emergency brake. Approximately 60 passengers climbed through the train's emergency windows onto the tracks, forcing third-rail power to be shut off. Police detained a passenger in emotional distress following initial false reports of a weapon. No firearm was found and no charges were filed.



Metro-North lines were delayed Wednesday morning at Grand Central Terminal after a passenger on a train from Connecticut pulled the emergency brake when another rider suffered a mental health crisis, the MTA said.

Riders opened emergency windows, climbed onto tracks, MTA says

What we know:

At least two Manhattan-bound Metro-North trains stopped in the tunnel between 125 Street and Grand Central after an incident on a New Haven Line train.

The MTA told FOX 5 NY that a passenger on the 7:15 a.m. train from New Canaan "overreacted" and pulled an emergency cord after another passenger started experiencing an emotional crisis.

Other passengers on board began to panic and opened emergency windows. Approximately 60 climbed out of the train onto the tracks, forcing the electric rails to be shut off, officials said.

Service was suspended on the lower level at Grand Central until power to the third rail was restored once the passengers were safely removed from the tracks, the MTA said.

The emotionally disturbed person was detained by MTA Police and no charges were filed.

Prior to the MTA's update, the NYPD said there was a report of a person with a gun on the train and that one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but no weapons were found at the scene.

Metro-North delays at Grand Central

Dig deeper:

Trains were delayed on the Harlem, Hudson and New Haven Lines due to the police response, but are now running on or close to schedule.