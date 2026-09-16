Metro-North passengers self-evacuate train in Grand Central tunnel, MTA says
NEW YORK - Metro-North lines were delayed Wednesday morning at Grand Central Terminal after a passenger on a train from Connecticut pulled the emergency brake when another rider suffered a mental health crisis, the MTA said.
Riders opened emergency windows, climbed onto tracks, MTA says
What we know:
At least two Manhattan-bound Metro-North trains stopped in the tunnel between 125 Street and Grand Central after an incident on a New Haven Line train.
The MTA told FOX 5 NY that a passenger on the 7:15 a.m. train from New Canaan "overreacted" and pulled an emergency cord after another passenger started experiencing an emotional crisis.
Other passengers on board began to panic and opened emergency windows. Approximately 60 climbed out of the train onto the tracks, forcing the electric rails to be shut off, officials said.
Service was suspended on the lower level at Grand Central until power to the third rail was restored once the passengers were safely removed from the tracks, the MTA said.
The emotionally disturbed person was detained by MTA Police and no charges were filed.
Prior to the MTA's update, the NYPD said there was a report of a person with a gun on the train and that one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but no weapons were found at the scene.
Metro-North delays at Grand Central
Dig deeper:
Trains were delayed on the Harlem, Hudson and New Haven Lines due to the police response, but are now running on or close to schedule.
The Source: This story is based on information from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and NYPD after an incident on a Metro-North train heading to Grand Central Terminal.