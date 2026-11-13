Mauricio Pochettino officially leaves USMNT to take over as Manchester United manager

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The Brief Mauricio Pochettino has stepped down as head coach of the U.S. men's national team to manage Manchester United, both organizations announced Friday. Manchester United triggered a reported $10 million release clause to buy out Pochettino's contract with U.S. Soccer to finalize the move. The sudden departure comes just ahead of the USMNT's CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal matches against Haiti, forcing U.S. Soccer to search for a new head coach.



U.S. men's national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino is officially heading back to the Premier League.

U.S. Soccer and Manchester United announced Friday, Nov. 13, that Pochettino has stepped down from his role with the American program to become the next manager at Old Trafford. The move comes less than 24 hours after reports first surfaced that Manchester United had targeted the 54-year-old Argentine to replace recently fired manager Michael Carrick.

What Happened:

Manchester United finalized the deal by triggering a release clause in Pochettino's U.S. Soccer contract, widely reported to be around $10 million, allowing him to exit his role immediately.

The departure abruptly ends Pochettino's tenure with the USMNT. Hired in September 2024, he led the Americans to the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and had just signed a long-term extension in August 2026 to remain with the federation through the 2030 World Cup.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 22: Head coach Mauricio Pochettino of the United States waves to fans prior to a game against the Costa Rica at Inter&Co Stadium on January 22, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

An emotional farewell

Fighting Through Tears:

Pochettino grew visibly emotional and cried while addressing reporters alongside U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone and CEO JT Batson, calling his exit a painful choice even as he looks ahead to his next chapter.

"It's difficult now to talk for me because I think I am a very emotional guy," Pochettino said. "Maybe I didn't prepare that speech. I am talking with my heart."

Pochettino said the bond he built over the past two years made walking away especially hard, describing it as "a decision that in some part is a very sad decision," while acknowledging that as a professional he felt compelled to take "the next step ... to make your dreams come true."

He went on to thank the behind-the-scenes staff, federation leadership and his players, crediting the team for helping him "recover our motivation" and "recover our capacity to dream big." Turning to Batson, Pochettino praised the CEO for his transparency throughout the process, adding, "You never lied to us. ... That is why that is really difficult decision, but we need to move forward."

What it means for the USMNT

Big picture view:

Pochettino's exit throws U.S. Soccer into a sudden transition just as the team prepares to play a two-legged CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Haiti. The USMNT faces Haiti on Saturday, Nov. 14, in Miami before hosting the second leg on Tuesday, Nov. 17, in Cincinnati.

U.S. Soccer will now need to name an interim coach to lead the squad through the upcoming international window while launching a sudden search for a permanent replacement to guide the program through the start of the next World Cup cycle.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Folarin Balogun #20 of the United States celebrates scoring his team's third goal with Chris Richards #3 during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on June 12, 2026 in Expand

New future for Manchester United

What's next:

Pochettino returns to the English Premier League, where he previously found success managing Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United and his teammates look dejected following the Premier League match between Fulham and Manchester United at Craven Cottage on August 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setter Expand

He inherits a struggling Manchester United squad that currently sits 18th in the Premier League standings, facing an immediate relegation battle. He is expected to take the sidelines for United's upcoming league match against Liverpool on Nov. 22.