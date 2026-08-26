Marion Scotto, beloved mother of GDNY co-host Rosanna, dies at 90

Marion Scotto, the beloved mother of Good Day New York co-host Rosanna Scotto, has died at the age of 90.



For decades, Rosanna Scotto has welcomed millions of viewers into her world every morning on FOX 5, but if you were ever lucky enough to step into Fresco by Scotto, the first warm greeting came from her mother, Marion.

Marion Scotto was the soul of the room. From the moment you walked in, her radiant, smile made you feel right at home, and not only were you home, you were family, and you were going to be taken care of. And of course - you better be hungry!



When Fresco opened in 1993, it quickly became a sanctuary in the heart of Midtown. It was a place where world leaders, Hollywood stars, and everyday New Yorkers sat elbow-to-elbow. But no matter who you were, Marion treated everyone with the same generosity and open-hearted love.



Over the years, Marion Scotto became a beloved and familiar face on FOX 5. A holiday broadcast was never truly complete without mama Scotto taking over the set alongside Rosanna and the rest of the family. Watching Marion Cook wasn't just about recipes, it was a masterclass in love, heritage and connection. She brought a warmth to the screen that was instantly recognizable.



In 2021, Marion faced the loss of her beloved husband, Anthony, after more than 60 years of marriage. The loss was heavy, but her poise and strength never wavered. She continued to move forward, carried by faith, love, and a family that kept growing around her.



Many at the station shared a deeply moving moment with Marion just this past March at St. Patrick’s Cathedral as her grandson, Louis Jr., was married. Holding her great-grandson, little Vincent, brought a light to her eyes that reminded everyone in attendance of life’s most beautiful truth: love carries on through generations.



Marion Scotto proved that feeding people is an act of love, and welcoming strangers is an act of grace. She was a mother not only to her own children, but in many ways, to the city of New York itself. Her seat at the table can never be filled, but her legacy of laughter, warmth, and unconditional love will live in our hearts forever.