15-year-old girl killed, 16-year-old injured in bicycle crash with commercial vehicle in Manhattan

The Brief Two teenage girls riding a bicycle were struck by a commercial vehicle at 1st Avenue and East 14th Street. A 15-year-old girl riding as a passenger on the bike was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital. A 16-year-old girl who was operating the bicycle was transported to the hospital in stable condition.



A 15-year-old girl has died and a 16-year-old girl is hospitalized after they were struck by a commercial vehicle while riding a bicycle together in Manhattan.

What we know:

The crash occurred at the intersection of 1st Avenue and East 14th Street. A 57-year-old man driving a 2021 commercial vehicle was traveling eastbound on 14th Street and turning onto 1st Avenue.

At the same time, a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were riding a bicycle westbound on East 14th Street and also turning onto 1st Avenue when they were struck by the vehicle. The 16-year-old was operating the bicycle, and the 15-year-old was riding as a passenger.

EMS transported both girls to Bellevue Hospital. The 15-year-old passenger suffered trauma to the body and was pronounced dead. Authorities identified the victim as Daria Serkov, who lived on East 20th Street in Manhattan.

The 16-year-old bicyclist is in stable condition.