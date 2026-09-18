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Two pedestrians hit by truck in East Village, 1 critically injured

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FOX 5 NY
Crime and Public Safety
Updated September 18, 2026 10:21 PM EDT Published September 18, 2026 9:40 PM EDT
2 pedestrians hit by truck in East Village, 1 critically injured
2 pedestrians hit by truck in East Village, 1 critically injured

2 pedestrians hit by truck in East Village, 1 critically injured

Two pedestrians were hospitalized after they were hit by a truck in the East Village. Authorities say one victim is in critical condition.

The Brief

    • Two people were hit by a truck at an intersection in the East Village Friday night, according to FDNY.
    • One of the two victims is in critical condition, while the other is stable, officials said.
    • Investigators say the truck was making a turn at a busy intersection when it hit the two people.

NEW YORK - Two people were hospitalized after being hit by a truck in an East Village intersection Friday night, according to the FDNY.

Pedestrians struck

What we know:

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, according to police, at the intersection of 14th Street and First Avenue.

Officials believe a 10-wheel truck was making a right turn onto First Avenue from E. 14th, when it hit two people. According to police, a Citi Bike could be seen wedged under one of the truck's wheels. 

First responders took both victims to the hospital. Officials said one of the victims was in critical condition; the other is stable.

Dig deeper:

The police response closed several blocks of First Avenue from 13th Street Friday night. It's not clear when the scene will be cleared.

What they're saying:

Several residents told FOX 5 NY's Meredith Gorman that the intersection is known to be dangerous, particularly when making the right from 14th Street to First Avenue. 

What we don't know:

Neither victim has yet been identified.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the FDNY, and reporting at the scene by FOX 5 NY's Meredith Gorman.

Crime and Public SafetyEast Village