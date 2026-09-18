Two pedestrians hit by truck in East Village, 1 critically injured
NEW YORK - Two people were hospitalized after being hit by a truck in an East Village intersection Friday night, according to the FDNY.
Pedestrians struck
What we know:
The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, according to police, at the intersection of 14th Street and First Avenue.
Officials believe a 10-wheel truck was making a right turn onto First Avenue from E. 14th, when it hit two people. According to police, a Citi Bike could be seen wedged under one of the truck's wheels.
First responders took both victims to the hospital. Officials said one of the victims was in critical condition; the other is stable.
Dig deeper:
The police response closed several blocks of First Avenue from 13th Street Friday night. It's not clear when the scene will be cleared.
What they're saying:
Several residents told FOX 5 NY's Meredith Gorman that the intersection is known to be dangerous, particularly when making the right from 14th Street to First Avenue.
What we don't know:
Neither victim has yet been identified.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the FDNY, and reporting at the scene by FOX 5 NY's Meredith Gorman.