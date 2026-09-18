Two pedestrians hit by truck in East Village, 1 critically injured

The Brief Two people were hit by a truck at an intersection in the East Village Friday night, according to FDNY. One of the two victims is in critical condition, while the other is stable, officials said. Investigators say the truck was making a turn at a busy intersection when it hit the two people.



Two people were hospitalized after being hit by a truck in an East Village intersection Friday night, according to the FDNY.

Pedestrians struck

What we know:

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, according to police, at the intersection of 14th Street and First Avenue.

Officials believe a 10-wheel truck was making a right turn onto First Avenue from E. 14th, when it hit two people. According to police, a Citi Bike could be seen wedged under one of the truck's wheels.

First responders took both victims to the hospital. Officials said one of the victims was in critical condition; the other is stable.

Dig deeper:

The police response closed several blocks of First Avenue from 13th Street Friday night. It's not clear when the scene will be cleared.

What they're saying:

Several residents told FOX 5 NY's Meredith Gorman that the intersection is known to be dangerous, particularly when making the right from 14th Street to First Avenue.

What we don't know:

Neither victim has yet been identified.