Man in skull mask wanted for weekend stabbing in East Village

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The Brief A 32-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach in the East Village around Saturday following a verbal argument. Police are searching for a male suspect captured on surveillance footage wearing a skull mask. The NYPD is urging anyone with information to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline.



An overnight night stabbing in New York City's East Village has prompted a search for a man seen wearing a skull mask.

What we know:

The stabbing stemmed from a verbal dispute between the suspect and a 32-year-old man in front of 32 St. Marks Place around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

The dispute escalated when police say the suspect displayed a knife, stabbed the victim in the stomach, then fled on foot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Surveillance footage provided by police shows the suspect wearing a skull mask, white backpack and fur-lined vest.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release any further details, including what sparked the initial dispute, and if the suspect and victim knew each other.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline.