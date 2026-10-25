Man in skull mask wanted for weekend stabbing in East Village
NEW YORK CITY - An overnight night stabbing in New York City's East Village has prompted a search for a man seen wearing a skull mask.
What we know:
The stabbing stemmed from a verbal dispute between the suspect and a 32-year-old man in front of 32 St. Marks Place around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.
The dispute escalated when police say the suspect displayed a knife, stabbed the victim in the stomach, then fled on foot.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Surveillance footage provided by police shows the suspect wearing a skull mask, white backpack and fur-lined vest.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to release any further details, including what sparked the initial dispute, and if the suspect and victim knew each other.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.