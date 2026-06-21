Man falls to his death during Goose concert at Madison Square Garden

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The Brief A 51-year-old man died after falling from the 300-level section of Madison Square Garden Saturday night. The incident occurred while the victim was attending the second of two sold-out shows by the band Goose with his wife. Goose released a statement sharing that they are "deeply saddened and heartbroken" by the tragedy,



A concertgoer died after suffering a fatal fall at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

What we know:

A 51-year-old man was found unresponsive when police responded to Madison Sqaure Garden around 9:50 p.m. Saturday.

He was suffering from injuries of a fall from an "elevated position," and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police sources tell FOX 5 that the man fell from the 300’s section of The Garden while attending a concert with his wife.

Dig deeper:

Goose was performing its second of two sold-out shows at MSG at the time. The band shared a statement on social media following the tragedy.

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight's show," the band wrote. "We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected. Thank you to the emergency personnel and venue staff who stepped in with care and support."

What we don't know:

The man's identity has yet to be released, along with any further details about the fall.