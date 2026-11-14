Man charged with manslaughter after accidentally shooting 24-year-old inside vehicle in Hicksville: Police

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The Brief A 24-year-old man died after being shot in the back inside a vehicle in Hicksville early Saturday morning. Police arrested 27-year-old Mohammed Basheer Ahmed, determining he accidentally fired his pistol while inside the vehicle with the victim. Ahmed faces charges of second-degree manslaughter and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.



A 27-year-old man is facing manslaughter and weapons charges after police say he accidentally shot and killed a 24-year-old man inside a vehicle in Hicksville early Saturday morning.

The backstory:

Detectives say officers responded to a 911 call near 459 South Broadway in Hicksville at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 24-year-old man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. A Nassau County Police ambulance took him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

What we know:

Following an investigation, detectives determined that 27-year-old Mohammed Basheer Ahmed was inside the vehicle with the victim and had accidentally discharged his pistol.

Police said Ahmed was placed under arrest without further incident. He has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the 24-year-old victim, nor have they specified the relationship between Ahmed and the victim.

What's next:

Ahmed is scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, Nov. 15, at First District Court.