Mamdani confirms he will attend 9/11 memorial on Friday amid criticism

The Brief NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirms he will attend Friday's 9/11 memorial at Ground Zero Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former Gov. George Pataki, and some 9/11 families have publicly urged Mamdani to stay away from the ceremonies. Mamdani stated his focus remains entirely on honoring the victims and first responders.



New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani definitively stated he will attend this Friday’s September 11th memorial ceremonies, dismissing recent calls from former Mayor Rudy Giuliani and other political figures urging him to stay away.

What they're saying:

Speaking at the West Indian American Day Parade breakfast, Mamdani addressed Giuliani’s recent comments, which accused the current mayor of harboring a "disregard for America." When asked for his reaction, Mamdani pivoted toward the significance of the anniversary.

"I’m proud to be the mayor of this city. I love this city. I love this country," Mamdani told reporters. "What I want this week to be a focus on is on the families whose loved ones were stolen from them 25 years ago in the horrific act of terror of September 11th, and a focus also on the first responders who did everything they could."

The mayor confirmed he will be at Ground Zero on Friday, standing by the families and first responders just as he did the previous year.

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Dig deeper:

The controversy surrounding his attendance comes as several high-profile figures, including former New York Gov. George Pataki and members of the 9/11 families coalition, have voiced opposition to Mamdani's presence at the memorial.