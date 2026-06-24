Mamdani-backed candidates win New York House primaries, oust 2 incumbents

The Brief New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s endorsed candidates won major Democratic House primaries in New York. Two sitting members of Congress, Reps. Adriano Espaillat and Dan Goldman, lost their primaries. AP described the results as a major show of strength for Mamdani and progressive Democrats in New York.



New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s political influence was tested Tuesday in several closely watched Democratic House primaries, and his endorsed candidates delivered major wins.

Mamdani-backed candidates win key races

Candidates backed by Mamdani swept several Democratic congressional primaries in New York, according to The Associated Press.

The results included wins over two sitting members of Congress.

Darializa Avila Chevalier (Left) and Brad Lander (Right) [Photos: Getty Images]

Darializa Avila Chevalier defeated U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat, who was serving his fifth term and leads the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

Brad Lander, a former New York City comptroller, defeated U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman, a two-term incumbent.

Claire Valdez, a state Assembly member and Mamdani ally, also won her Democratic primary in the race to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez.

Why the results matter

The results marked a major victory for Mamdani, whose endorsements became a key storyline in New York’s congressional primaries.

AP described the wins as a "resounding show of force" for Mamdani as he tries to reshape Democratic politics in New York.

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The races also highlighted tensions between progressive candidates and establishment-backed Democrats, including House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who campaigned against Mamdani’s candidates.

Mamdani celebrated the results Tuesday night, telling supporters that his mayoral win had helped start a broader movement.

"We are showing there is a new path for politics in our city and in our country," Mamdani said, according to AP.

Who lost

Espaillat’s loss was one of the biggest upsets of the night.

He was the first Dominican American elected to Congress and had represented parts of Upper Manhattan and the Bronx for nearly a decade.

Representative Adriano Espaillat, a Democrat from New York, during a news conference to commemorate fourteen years of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. The Department Expand

Goldman, who represented parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn, also lost after facing criticism from Lander over his stance on Israel’s war in Gaza.

The race to succeed Velazquez in parts of Brooklyn and Queens also became a test of Mamdani’s influence. Valdez defeated Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, who had Velazquez’s endorsement but did not receive Mamdani’s backing.

What the candidates campaigned on

The Mamdani-backed candidates ran on progressive platforms focused on affordability, Israel’s war in Gaza, immigration enforcement and taxes.

According to AP, all three candidates promised to "abolish ICE," condemned Israel’s war in Gaza as genocide and vowed to "tax the rich" if elected.

Lander, during his celebration speech, also called for abolishing the federal immigration enforcement agency and criticized President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Jack Schlossberg loses in crowded primary

Another closely watched New York race involved Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of former President John F. Kennedy.

Schlossberg ran in the Democratic primary for the seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler, but he lost in a crowded field.

Mamdani did not make an endorsement in that race.

State Assembly member Micah Lasher won the primary, according to AP.

A Republican race upstate

AP also reported that Anthony Constantino, the head of Sticker Mule, won the Republican primary in New York’s 21st Congressional District.

MAYFIELD, NY - JUNE 23: Anthony Constantino speaks to supporters while awaiting results from the polls on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at Lanzi's on the Lake in Mayfield, NY. Constantino is running a Republican Party primary against Assemblyman Robert Smu Expand

The seat is being vacated by U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Constantino, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, defeated state Assembly member Robert Smullen.

What's next:

The primary results set up the next phase of New York’s 2026 congressional races ahead of the general election.

They also give Mamdani and his allies a larger platform as Democrats debate the direction of the party before the midterms.