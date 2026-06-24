NY primary election results 2026: Winners, losers in Democratic and Republican races

The Brief New York voters picked candidates Tuesday in the state’s 2026 primary election. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican Bruce Blakeman both ran unopposed in their governor primaries. The most closely watched races were U.S. House primaries, including several Democratic contests involving progressive candidates.



New York held its 2026 primary election on Tuesday, with the most competitive races centered on U.S. House contests while several statewide candidates, including the major-party candidates for governor, ran unopposed.

PRIMARY RESULTS: GOVERNOR l US HOUSE l STATE SENATE l STATE ASSEMBLY l COMPTROLLER l ATTORNEY GENERAL

What to know about New York’s primary

Several of New York’s highest-profile statewide primaries were uncontested, including the races for governor. Gov. Kathy Hochul ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, while Republican Bruce Blakeman also ran unopposed.

The most closely watched races were in New York’s U.S. House primaries, where several Democratic contests tested the strength of progressive candidates against more establishment-backed Democrats. AP described the House races as the center of attention in a primary where relatively few top statewide officeholders appeared on the ballot.

In New York City, several projected winners included candidates backed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani, whose political influence has become a major storyline in the state’s Democratic primaries. AP reported that Mamdani-backed candidates ousted two sitting members of Congress and won multiple Democratic House primaries.

Election results will continue to update as more votes are counted.

Track primary election results below.

*Grace Meng wins the NY-6 Democratic primary, the Associated Press projects.

*Claire Valdez wins the NY-7 Democratic primary, the Associated Press projects.

*Brad Lander wins the NY-10 Democratic primary, the Associated Press projects.

*Micah Lasher wins the NY-12 Democratic primary, the Associated Press projects.

*Ritchie Torres wins the NY-15 Democratic primary, the Associated Press projects.

*Thomas DiNapoli wins the NYS Comptroller Democratic primary, the Associated Press projects.