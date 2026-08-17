Luigi Mangione state murder trial pushed back following federal guilty plea

The Brief Proceedings in the state murder prosecution of Luigi Mangione have been pushed back for the time being. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office now has until Oct. 9 to submit its filing, forcing the postponement of the state trial that was previously scheduled to launch Sept. 8. The legal push follows Mangione's admission of guilt in federal court late last week.



Proceedings in the state murder prosecution of Luigi Mangione have been pushed back after defense attorneys made a move to toss the local charges against him, according to court documents.

A Manhattan judge on Monday extended the deadline for prosecutors to respond to a motion to dismiss filed by Mangione's legal team as a result; Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office now has until Oct. 9 to submit its filing, forcing the postponement of the state trial that was previously scheduled to launch Sept. 8.

The legal push follows Mangione pleading guilty to federal stalking charges linked to the December 2024 shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

READ MORE: Luigi Mangione pleads guilty in federal CEO shooting case in Manhattan

Immediately after that federal plea, defense counsel challenged the state case on double jeopardy grounds.

What's next:

The ruling leaves the timeline for any state-level proceedings uncertain while the judge considers whether the state indictment can move forward alongside the completed federal prosecution.