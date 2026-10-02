WATCH: Full bodycam video of Luigi Mangione's arrest at McDonald's in PA

The Brief Newly released body camera video shows Luigi Mangione's 2024 arrest at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania. The videos show officers questioning Mangione inside the restaurant, putting him in handcuffs, and escorting him to jail. Mangione has since pleaded guilty to federal stalking charges in connection with UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's killing in New York City.



Newly released body camera video shows Luigi Mangione's arrest at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania on December 9, 2024.

Mangione, the suspect charged with murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, was captured by police five days after the deadly shooting as authorities launched a multi-state manhunt.

Mangione arrest video released

What we know:

Videos released Friday by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office show Altoona Police officers questioning Mangione inside the McDonald's, putting him in handcuffs, and escorting him to jail.

Officers arrived at the restaurant after a 911 caller reported seeing him and recognizing him as the suspect wanted in connection with Thompson's shooting.

Mangione, at first, told the officers his name was Mark Rosario and that he was homeless.

"Have you been up in New York lately, or not?" one officer asked, while noting he seemed to be acting nervous.

"No," said Mangione, who was sitting at a table and eating throughout the confrontation.

After questioning him for about 15 minutes, one officer said, "I'm 100% sure it's him … I can see that it's him because I've seen all the pictures."

Officers brought Mangione back to the jail, where video shows them confirming his identity, patting him down and placing him under arrest.

Mangione pleaded guilty in federal case

The backstory:

In August, Mangione pleaded guilty to federal stalking charges in connection with Thompson's killing. He's scheduled to be sentenced in the federal case on Dec. 18.

Featured article

Mangione entered the plea at a last-minute hearing in Manhattan federal court, resolving one of two cases against him in connection with Thompson’s death.

Proceedings in his state murder case have been pushed back as a result. The state trial that was previously scheduled to start on Sept. 8 was postponed.