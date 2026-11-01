Long Island woman arrested after 200-teen party leaves 2 hospitalized
NEW YORK - An Old Westbury resident was arrested after police say they discovered approximately 200 high schoolers drinking at her home, resulting in the hospitalization of two teenagers.
What we know:
Officers were initially called to a residence at 2 Pinetree Lane for a medical emergency involving a 16-year-old suffering from excessive alcohol consumption. Upon arrival, police located a second highly intoxicated teenager, aged 17. Both were taken to a local hospital.
While at the property, officers say they observed a large gathering of underage attendees with access to beer and other alcoholic beverages.
According to police, numerous teenagers at the scene exhibited "signs consistent with alcohol consumption."
Dig deeper:
The homeowner, identified as 51-year-old Efrat S. Fridman, was taken into custody and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and violating the local Social Host Law.
Fridman was released on a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at a later date.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not disclosed additional information, including when the gathering occurred or whether the homeowner knew the underage guests.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Old Westbury Police Department.