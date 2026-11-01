Long Island woman arrested after 200-teen party leaves 2 hospitalized

article

The Brief Police say they discovered approximately 200 high schoolers with access to beer and other alcohol at an Old Westbury residence. Two teenagers, ages 16 and 17, were transported to the hospital suffering from excessive alcohol consumption. The 51-year-old homeowner was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and violating the Social Host Law.



An Old Westbury resident was arrested after police say they discovered approximately 200 high schoolers drinking at her home, resulting in the hospitalization of two teenagers.

What we know:

Officers were initially called to a residence at 2 Pinetree Lane for a medical emergency involving a 16-year-old suffering from excessive alcohol consumption. Upon arrival, police located a second highly intoxicated teenager, aged 17. Both were taken to a local hospital.

While at the property, officers say they observed a large gathering of underage attendees with access to beer and other alcoholic beverages.

According to police, numerous teenagers at the scene exhibited "signs consistent with alcohol consumption."

Dig deeper:

The homeowner, identified as 51-year-old Efrat S. Fridman, was taken into custody and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and violating the local Social Host Law.

Fridman was released on a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at a later date.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed additional information, including when the gathering occurred or whether the homeowner knew the underage guests.