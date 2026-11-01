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Long Island woman arrested after 200-teen party leaves 2 hospitalized

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New York
Published November 1, 2026 2:41 PM EST
Published November 1, 2026 2:41 PM EST
article

File Photo. 

The Brief

    • Police say they discovered approximately 200 high schoolers with access to beer and other alcohol at an Old Westbury residence.
    • Two teenagers, ages 16 and 17, were transported to the hospital suffering from excessive alcohol consumption.
    • The 51-year-old homeowner was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and violating the Social Host Law.

NEW YORK - An Old Westbury resident was arrested after police say they discovered approximately 200 high schoolers drinking at her home, resulting in the hospitalization of two teenagers.

What we know:

Officers were initially called to a residence at 2 Pinetree Lane for a medical emergency involving a 16-year-old suffering from excessive alcohol consumption. Upon arrival, police located a second highly intoxicated teenager, aged 17. Both were taken to a local hospital.

While at the property, officers say they observed a large gathering of underage attendees with access to beer and other alcoholic beverages. 

According to police, numerous teenagers at the scene exhibited "signs consistent with alcohol consumption."

Dig deeper:

The homeowner, identified as 51-year-old Efrat S. Fridman, was taken into custody and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and violating the local Social Host Law. 

Fridman was released on a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at a later date.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed additional information, including when the gathering occurred or whether the homeowner knew the underage guests.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Old Westbury Police Department.

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