Long Island police shoot knife-wielding man in face during encounter in Westbury

The Brief Long Island police officers shot a man in the face after he allegedly lunged at them with a large knife. It happened late Monday night in the area of Brush Hollow Road and 6th Street in Westbury. The suspect, 27-year-old Adrian Thompson, a Columbia med school student, was expected to survive.



A Columbia University medical student was shot in the face and injured by police officers on Long Island after he allegedly lunged at them with a large knife late Monday night.

What we know:

Nassau County police said Tuesday the encounter with 27-year-old Adrian Thompson happened in the area of Brush Hollow Road and 6th Street in Westbury after separate 911 calls came in.

A call reporting a man being assaulted with a gun was followed by calls about a man acting erratically and threatening to stab people.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said Thompson was holding an approximately 13-inch knife, then lunged toward the patrol car, ultimately shattering the windows.

The officers responded by firing at Thompson, who was shot in the face and hospitalized, but expected to survive the injuries.

What they're saying:

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said officers acted quickly and did what they had to do to protect themselves and the community.

"This officer didn't get a chance to get out of his car. [Thompson] came running at him, smashed the glass, and the knife comes in the car. The officer fires from a seated position, missing him both times. The subject then runs. The driver gets out of the car and confronts the subject at the back of the car. He fired once, striking the individual in the face," Ryder said during a news conference in Mineola.

What's next:

Thompson was charged with menacing a police officer, but additional charges were also possible, authorities said.

He was expected to be arraigned at a later date.

Dig deeper:

Thompson has a history of mental illness, according to officials.

During a previous encounter with police in April, he was reportedly in a depressed state and attempting to sniff glue.