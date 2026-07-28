6th person dies in connection to Legionnaires' disease UES cluster, Menin says

The Brief A sixth person has died in connection with the Legionnaires' disease cluster on the Upper East Side. New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin posted the update on X



A sixth person has died in connection with the Legionnaires' disease cluster on the Upper East Side.

6th person dies in connection to UES cluster

What we know:

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin posted the update on X:

Dig deeper:

The city announced the first death associated with the cluster in Carnegie Hill and Yorkville neighborhoods earlier this month.

"While we continue to investigate cases and closely monitor those in the hospital, we have not identified anyone with new symptoms for more than a week, and we are not seeing any concerning trends in emergency department surveillance data," Martin said. "We will continue inspecting every cooling tower that tested positive and will hold accountable any owner who fails to comply with our public health laws."