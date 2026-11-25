The Brief The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was canceled in 1942, 1943, and 1944 due to World War II. It was not canceled again in 1971, but strong winds and heavy rain forced organizers to ground all giant balloons. Under NYC guidelines, balloons cannot fly when sustained winds exceed 23 mph or gusts surpass 34 mph. These rules followed a 1997 accident in which the "Cat in the Hat" balloon struck a lamppost, severely injuring a spectator. The nor’easter brought forecasts of 30–50 mph wind gusts, up to 60 mph along the Jersey Shore, and 1–2 inches of rain.



The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was postponed due to the nor'easter, marking the first time the parade was moved because of weather.

But when was the last time the iconic parade was canceled?

Last time Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was canceled

Big picture view:

The parade, which began in 1924, was not held three times: 1942, 1943 and 1944 due to World War II.

During that time, materials that would have been used in the celebration, including rubber and helium, were dedicated to war efforts, according to Macy's. In 1942, Macy's donated roughly 650 pounds of rubber from its balloons to New York City's salvage effort. Canceling the event also conserved gasoline and float tires.

In 1971, strong winds and heavy rain also created unsafe conditions along the Manhattan parade route. For the first time, organizers made the unprecedented decision to keep all of the giant inflatables grounded. While the floats, marching bands, and performers still made their way down to Herald Square, iconic characters like Snoopy and Donald Duck were entirely absent from the sky.

Wednesday's 2026 decision marks the first time the parade has ever been postponed due to weather.

By the numbers:

Under current city guidelines, the giant balloons cannot fly if sustained winds exceed 23 mph or if wind gusts surpass 34 mph. These strict regulations were put into place following the 1997 parade, when powerful wind gusts of up to 40 mph blew the "Cat in the Hat" balloon into a lamppost. The falling debris struck and severely injured a spectator.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was canceled in 1942, 1943, and 1944 due to World War II.(Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Even when winds remain just below the maximum limits, handlers can lower the balloons closer to the street. While they can fly as high as 55 feet in calm weather, crews can bring them down to about 10 feet to maintain control during gusty conditions.

Thanksgiving parade postponed

The backstory:

Macy's confirmed that the parade would be postponed to Saturday, Nov. 28, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

"With severe weather expected on Thanksgiving Day, and out of an abundance of caution, in partnership with the city the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be postponed," Macy's said in a statement.

FOX 5 NY's Richard Giacovas spoke to spectators who were excited to see the parade tomorrow – children expressed their disappointment at the fact that the parade has been postponed.

Local perspective:

According to the National Weather Service and the FOX Forecast Center , a low-pressure system moving northward along the Eastern Seaboard is likely bringing 1 to 2 inches of rain to the Tri-State area from Thursday into early Friday.

RELATED: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade reportedly postponed due to weather for first time ever

Key impacts for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut include:

Damaging winds: Wind gusts are forecast to reach 30 to 50 mph across the region – prompting a High Wind Watch for Manhattan – and up to 60 mph along the Jersey Shore.

Heavy rain and flooding: Rapidly deteriorating conditions on Thursday are raising concerns about flash flooding and moderate-to-widespread coastal flooding before the storm clears out early Friday morning.

Timing: Forecasters noted that while the heaviest rain and strongest winds could hold off until the second half of Thanksgiving Day, unsafe wind conditions along the parade route forced the balloons to be grounded.