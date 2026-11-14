Landlord of collapsed Brooklyn building that killed 8 made 'Worst Landlord' list 6 times, Public Advocate says

The Brief The landlord of 1321 Flatbush Ave. in Brooklyn, where a building collapse killed eight people on Wednesday, appeared on NYC's Worst Landlord Watchlist six times in the last decade. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams identified the property's registered head officer as Olufemi Falade, who most recently ranked No. 95 on the list in 2024. The New York City Department of Buildings is leading an investigation into what caused the collapse.



The landlord of the Brooklyn building that collapsed on Wednesday, killing eight people, appeared on New York City's annual Worst Landlord Watchlist six times over the past decade, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams announced on Saturday.

What we know:

According to the Public Advocate's Office, Olufemi Falade is registered with the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) as the head officer for 1321 Flatbush Ave.

Williams' office said Falade made six appearances on the Worst Landlord Watchlist over the last 10 years, ranking as high as No. 50 in 2020. His past rankings on the list include:

2024: No. 95

2022: No. 100

2021: No. 68

2020: No. 50

2019: No. 66

2017: No. 93

The watchlist ranks private landlords based on the average monthly number of open HPD housing code violations across their buildings.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Williams called for full accountability if negligence played a role in the deadly collapse.

"The Worst Landlords in our city routinely put profit over people, and negligence can put lives at risk," Williams said. "While we don’t yet know exactly what caused the collapse that claimed the lives of our neighbors and devastated our city, Olufemi Falade has a documented record of failing to maintain properties. It is essential that any negligence which may have contributed be identified, everyone responsible held accountable, and preventative action taken to save lives in the future."

The backstory:

The tragedy happened in a three-story building at 1321 Flatbush Avenue in Flatbush on Wednesday afternoon. The collapse caused damage to a neighboring building as well.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Thursday that six bodies were found in the rubble and two more victims were pronounced dead at a local hospital. The eight victims include six adults and two children.

Two of the victims who died were construction workers at the adjacent construction site at 2625 Bedford Avenue.

Mamdani said 18 people were injured, including four firefighters, with one person still in critical condition. FDNY said seven of the people injured were children. One of the victims rescued from the wreckage is a pregnant woman.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet determined what caused the building at 1321 Flatbush Ave. to collapse.