Brooklyn building had cracks showing months before deadly collapse, records show

The Brief New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he’s "incredibly troubled" by reports showing the Brooklyn building that collapsed Wednesday was listed in poor condition months before eight people were killed and 18 others were hurt. Building reports filed with the city in March show the three-story building already had visible cracks.



The Brooklyn apartment building that collapsed onto a construction site had cracks showing and was rated in "poor condition" months before eight people died and 18 others were injured Wednesday afternoon.

The tragedy happened in a three-story building at 1321 Flatbush Avenue in Flatbush around 4 p.m. The collapse caused damage to a neighboring building as well.

At a press conference Thursday, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he’s "incredibly troubled" by reports of the building’s poor condition being reported nine months before the tragedy.

"If there is anyone or any entity operating in this city that bears responsibility for what happened, we will hold them fully accountable," Mamdani said.

LIVE UPDATES: 6 adults, 2 kids dead in Brooklyn building collapse, Mamdani says

Brooklyn building was in ‘poor condition’

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Building reports filed with the city in March show the three-story building already had visible cracks. The side of the building that faced the construction site on Bedford Avenue was rated in poor condition, according to a pre-construction survey filed with the city’s Department of Buildings. The survey was done to document the existing condition of the buildings nearby.

Photos submitted with the report show a crack on the outside of the building, and two other cracks were found on another side of the building. Those cracks were rated in fair condition, documents say.

Photos submitted to the New York Department of Buildings in March show visible cracks in the Brooklyn apartment building that collapsed Wednesday. Eight people were killed and 18 others were hurt (Department of Buildings)

Around the same time the survey was filed in March, the department issued a stop work order for the construction site. A month later, inspectors paused construction again at the site because they said demolition was already under way without "adequate overhead protection" for neighboring properties.

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What we know:

Mamdani said Thursday that six bodies were found in the rubble and two more victims were pronounced dead at a local hospital. The eight victims include six adults and two children.

Two of the victims who died were construction workers at the adjacent construction site at 2625 Bedford Avenue.

Mamdani said 18 people were injured, including four firefighters, with one person still in critical condition. FDNY said seven of the people injured were children. One of the victims rescued from the wreckage is a pregnant woman.

Many of the building’s occupants were immigrants, "from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Trinidad and beyond," Mamdani said.

An excavator clears debris at the scene of a partial building collapse on November 12, 2026 in the Flatbush neighborhood. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

What we don't know:

It’s still unclear what caused the building to collapse, but investigators are looking at the neighboring construction site and whether removing dirt from a construction pit caused the collapse in Flatbush.