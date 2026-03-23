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Surveillance video of LaGuardia Airport collision

By
Published  March 23, 2026 5:18pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
Surveillance video of LaGuardia Airport collision

Surveillance video of LaGuardia Airport collision

FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis has more.

The Brief

    • Surveillance video of the deadly LaGuardia Airport collision has been found.
    • Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy confirmed at a press conference that 72 passengers and 4 crew members were on the plane.
    • Of that number, 40 people were sent to the hospital; 2 individuals in the firetruck were also sent to the hospital after the crash.

NEW YORK - Surveillance video of the deadly LaGuardia Airport collision has been found.

Surveillance video of collision

What we know:

The video shows the plane colliding with the firetruck at LaGuardia Airport.

Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy confirmed at a press conference that 72 passengers and 4 crew members were on the plane.

FULL: Update on LaGuardia Airport collision

FULL: Update on LaGuardia Airport collision

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, as well as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, provide an update on the deadly LaGuardia Airport collision.

Of that number, 40 people were sent to the hospital; 2 individuals in the firetruck were also sent to the hospital after the crash.

The Source: This article includes reporting by FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis.

Crime and Public SafetyNew York City