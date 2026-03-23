Surveillance video of LaGuardia Airport collision
NEW YORK - Surveillance video of the deadly LaGuardia Airport collision has been found.
Surveillance video of collision
What we know:
The video shows the plane colliding with the firetruck at LaGuardia Airport.
Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy confirmed at a press conference that 72 passengers and 4 crew members were on the plane.
Of that number, 40 people were sent to the hospital; 2 individuals in the firetruck were also sent to the hospital after the crash.
The Source: This article includes reporting by FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis.