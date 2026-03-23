Surveillance video of LaGuardia Airport collision

The Brief Surveillance video of the deadly LaGuardia Airport collision has been found. Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy confirmed at a press conference that 72 passengers and 4 crew members were on the plane. Of that number, 40 people were sent to the hospital; 2 individuals in the firetruck were also sent to the hospital after the crash.



Surveillance video of the deadly LaGuardia Airport collision has been found.

Surveillance video of collision

What we know:

The video shows the plane colliding with the firetruck at LaGuardia Airport.

Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy confirmed at a press conference that 72 passengers and 4 crew members were on the plane.

Of that number, 40 people were sent to the hospital; 2 individuals in the firetruck were also sent to the hospital after the crash.