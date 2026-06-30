Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns surprises FDNY firehouse after championship win

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The Brief New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns recently made a surprise visit to an FDNY firehouse near Madison Square Garden. He personally thanked the local firefighters for their service. It comes just weeks after Towns helped lead the Knicks to their first NBA Championship title in 53 years.



Fresh off a historic NBA Finals victory, New York Knicks star and newly crowned champion Karl-Anthony Towns is taking time to give back to the city that cheered him on.

What we know:

Towns recently made a surprise stop at an FDNY firehouse located near Madison Square Garden. The goal of the visit was simple: to personally meet with local firefighters and express his gratitude for their dedicated service to New York City.

In a video clip capturing the visit, a UPS delivery driver can be heard asking, "Has anyone seen KAT?" as the star walked in joking, "security is really bad."

The firefighters cheered as they exchanged handshakes, took photos and received some Knick Championship gear.

The backstory:

The surprise visit comes just weeks after Towns helped lead the Knicks to their first NBA Championship in 53 years, cementing his status not just as a star on the court, but as a celebrated figure in New York City.