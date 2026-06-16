Knicks parade clashes with state Regents exams as students hope for 'Knicks Day'

The Brief The timing of the Knicks championship parade directly conflicts with the statewide Science Regents Exam. Students have launched social media petitions asking officials to reschedule the exam. Officials have confirmed that the state exams cannot be rescheduled.



A major scheduling conflict is forcing thousands of young fans to miss the chance to witness sports history in their own city.

What we know:

The highly anticipated parade is scheduled to honor the Knicks in Lower Manhattan this week, but it falls on the exact same morning as a major statewide high school exam.

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Thursday. The New York State Regents Exam for Science is also scheduled to begin Thursday morning.

‘It’s one day'

What they're saying:

Desperate to support their team, students have taken to social media, launching petitions to get the exam rescheduled.

"It’s one day. We get snow days, we might as well get Knicks days," argued one young fan. "This is like history in the making. One day of celebration isn’t going to really make any big, huge difference."

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The other side:

Despite the outcry and the social media petitions, state and city officials have already confirmed that they cannot reschedule the standardized exams. The Science Regents will proceed as planned.

"New Yorkers are rightfully excited to celebrate the Knicks, but our students have been prepping all year for this moment too," said NYS Education Department Director of Communication JP O'Hare. "Just like the Knicks, they've put in the work and earned their chance to shine."

However, some local schools are offering a minor compromise. Several administrators have announced plans to allow students to watch the parade in their classrooms after their testing concludes.