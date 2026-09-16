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Knicks opening week ticket prices skyrocket to second highest in NBA

By
FOX 5 NY
New York Knicks
Published September 16, 2026 2:21 PM EDT
Published September 16, 2026 2:21 PM EDT
Knicks to face LeBron James, Sixers on Opening Night: Instant reaction
Knicks to face LeBron James, Sixers on Opening Night: Instant reaction

Knicks to face LeBron James, Sixers on Opening Night: Instant reaction

The New York Knicks will tip off the 2026 NBA season against LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers. FOX 5 NY's Dan Bowens and Ryan Kristafer reacted on Newsroom LIVE.

The Brief

    • As the Knicks prepare to raise their first championship banner since 1973, opening week tickets are averaging a massive $1,212.
    • The season opener on October 20 against the 76ers is the most expensive game, with fans paying an average of $2,560.
    • Fans can avoid the opening night premium by attending the October 25 home game against the Magic ($555) or traveling to the October 23 in Boston ($523).

NEW YORK CITY - The New York Knicks are preparing to raise their first championship banner since 1973, but fans will have to pay top dollar to see it in person.

The reigning champs are the second most expensive team in the NBA during the 2026-27 opening week, according to a recent SeatPick analysis.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: A general view inside Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks celebrate their 107-106 victory against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals on June 10, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User e

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By the numbers:

Knicks tickets are averaging $1,212 across the opening week, trailing only the Philadelphia 76ers and sitting well above the $326 NBA average.

The October 20 season opener against the 76ers at MSG will cost an average of $2,560 per ticket, making it the most expensive NBA game of the week as fans flock to see the banner raised.

What you can do:

Fans looking to catch the team for less can save significantly by traveling to TD Garden in Boston on October 23, where tickets average a relatively lower $523 per seat.

The October 25 home game against the Orlando Magic drops down to a $555 average, which is about a quarter of the price of opening night.

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The Comeback Knicks are the Champion Knicks. Brunson scores 45, and New York tops Spurs for title

Jalen Brunson and the Comeback Knicks did it again. And now they’re the Champion Knicks. For the first time in 53 years, New York rules the NBA. Brunson scored 45 points, including 13 straight for New York in the fourth quarter, and the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night.

Dig deeper:

The ticket price hike comes after the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs to win the NBA Championship for the first time in 53 years earlier this year.

More than 2 million fans packed the streets of Manhattan to celebrate the team's victory with a historic "Parade of Champions."

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from SeatPick and previous reporting by FOX 5.

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