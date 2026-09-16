Knicks opening week ticket prices skyrocket to second highest in NBA

The Brief As the Knicks prepare to raise their first championship banner since 1973, opening week tickets are averaging a massive $1,212. The season opener on October 20 against the 76ers is the most expensive game, with fans paying an average of $2,560. Fans can avoid the opening night premium by attending the October 25 home game against the Magic ($555) or traveling to the October 23 in Boston ($523).



The New York Knicks are preparing to raise their first championship banner since 1973, but fans will have to pay top dollar to see it in person.

The reigning champs are the second most expensive team in the NBA during the 2026-27 opening week, according to a recent SeatPick analysis.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: A general view inside Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks celebrate their 107-106 victory against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals on June 10, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User e Expand

By the numbers:

Knicks tickets are averaging $1,212 across the opening week, trailing only the Philadelphia 76ers and sitting well above the $326 NBA average.

The October 20 season opener against the 76ers at MSG will cost an average of $2,560 per ticket, making it the most expensive NBA game of the week as fans flock to see the banner raised.

What you can do:

Fans looking to catch the team for less can save significantly by traveling to TD Garden in Boston on October 23, where tickets average a relatively lower $523 per seat.

The October 25 home game against the Orlando Magic drops down to a $555 average, which is about a quarter of the price of opening night.

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Dig deeper:

The ticket price hike comes after the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs to win the NBA Championship for the first time in 53 years earlier this year.

More than 2 million fans packed the streets of Manhattan to celebrate the team's victory with a historic "Parade of Champions."