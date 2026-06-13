Knicks hosting Game 5 NBA Finals watch parties at Radio City, Plaza33 and Wollman Rink

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The Brief The Knicks will host three watch parties in New York City for Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Watch parties are planned for Radio City Music Hall, Plaza33 and Wollman Rink in Central Park. Pre-registration is required, with tickets available Saturday, June 13 at 10 a.m. ET.



The Knicks are giving fans several places to gather in New York City as the team plays Game 5 of the NBA Finals in San Antonio.

What we know:

The Knicks will host watch parties at Radio City Music Hall, Plaza33 outside Madison Square Garden and Wollman Rink in Central Park for Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals.

The Knicks will face the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 on Saturday, June 13. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

The team enters the game with a chance to close out the series after taking a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

Radio City Music Hall watch party

The Radio City Music Hall watch party will allow fans to watch Game 5 on large screens inside the venue.

Tickets are required and cost $10 each. Proceeds will benefit the Garden of Dreams Foundation, which works with the MSG Family of Companies to support young people in need.

Radio City Music Hall is located at 1260 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan.

Plaza33 watch party

The Knicks will also host a free watch party outside Madison Square Garden at Plaza33.

The event will be limited to 3,000 ticketed fans inside the NYPD "frozen zone." Only ticketed watch party attendees will be allowed entry.

Fans attending the Plaza33 watch party must be through security and in place no later than 8:30 p.m.

Wollman Rink watch party

A third free watch party will be held at Wollman Rink in Central Park.

The event will give fans another outdoor location to gather and watch the Knicks during Game 5.

How to get tickets

Pre-registration is required for all three watch parties.

Tickets will be made available to fans Saturday, June 13 at 10 a.m. ET.

The events will include programming such as select Knicks alumni appearances, contests, photo opportunities and more.

What's next:

Fans can find more information through the Knicks Playoff Hub at Knicks.com/Playoffs.