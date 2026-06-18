Knicks accept White House invitation to celebrate NBA Championship, owner says

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The Brief Knicks owner James Dolan announced that the team has accepted an official invitation to celebrate their 2026 NBA Championship at the White House. Dolan highlighted his 30-year friendship with Trump, who attended Game 3 of the Finals at Madison Square Garden. Details of the visit have yet to be announced.



The New York Knicks are taking their 2026 NBA Championship celebration to the nation's capital.

What they're saying:

Knicks owner James Dolan confirmed Wednesday that the newly crowned champions have officially received and accepted an invitation to the White House.

Breaking the news on WFAN New York's "The Carton Show," Dolan expressed his pride in the team's achievement following their dominant 4-1 series victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

"We just did receive an invitation from the White House, which we accepted," Dolan told WFAN. "Still have to figure out the details, but, yes, of course, I invited the president to come down to the game, right? He is a friend. I've known him for 30 years, and I'm very proud to bring the team to the White House."

The backstory:

President Donald Trump was courtside at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the Finals, the Knicks' lone loss of the series, before they bounced back to secure the title and hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

What's next:

The exact date, traveling party size and player attendance details have yet to be finalized or announced.