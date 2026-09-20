Kips Bay community rallies to save local AMC movie theater from early closure

The Brief Kips Bay residents and officials rallied Sunday against the potential closure of their neighborhood AMC theater following a property purchase by NYU Langone Health. Demonstrators criticized being left out of the decision after an early lease termination set the theater to close by year's end. While local leaders are pushing to preserve the community staple, NYU Langone stated the acquisition supports expanding regional health care needs.



Local residents and elected officials gathered Sunday in Kips Bay to rally against the potential closure of a neighborhood movie theater following a property acquisition by NYU Langone Health.

Demonstrators chanted "Save our theater!" outside the location, which has operated since 1999, after learning the property owner exercised an early lease termination that could force the theater to close by the end of the year, according to FOX 5 N.Y. reporting.

Community, elected officials push back

What they're saying:

State Assemblyman Keith Powers said he received thousands of calls from constituents concerned about losing a key cultural gathering space. Community members and elected officials stated that while they welcome expanded health care, NYU Langone did not engage with the community prior to the decision.

"To take over, to not engage us, to not listen to us, and all we are asking for today is to be engaged and have our voices heard," he said. "If they bring us a plan, I can confidently say we will work with them. If you don't share with us a plan, how can we then help you come to a win-win solution here?"

The other side:

NYU Langone issued a statement in response to the gathering Sunday,

"NYU Langone is committed to providing high-quality, accessible health care to the communities we serve," the statement read. "We have been exploring opportunities to expand clinical services and improve access to care as we continue to see growing demand at our Manhattan campus."

Featured article

"When the owner of the Second Avenue property approached us most recently regarding a potential sale, we recognized that the site's proximity to our hospital could help support those long-term community health care needs," the statement went on. "The purchase remains under contract and is not expected to close until early next year. Years before NYU Langone was approached about the property, AMC and the landlord entered into a lease granting either party a right to terminate at any time."

The backstory:

In August, it was confirmed that AMC Kips Bay 15, located on 32nd Street and Second Avenue, will only continue operating until the end of 2026.

Featured article

A spokesperson provided this statement regarding the decision at the time:

"We expect that AMC Kips Bay 15 will continue operating until the end of 2026, at which time the theater will close following the property owner's decision to exercise its contractual right to terminate the theater's lease before its scheduled expiration."

Pushback from the community has prompted some local leaders, like Assemblymember Powers, to work to save the theater.

What's next:

The theater remains open while community members continue seeking a solution with health system leadership.