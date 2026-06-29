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Judge sets January 2027 federal trial date for Luigi Mangione

By
FOX 5 NY
Luigi Mangione Trial
Published June 29, 2026 1:03 PM EDT
Published June 29, 2026 1:03 PM EDT
Luigi Mangione latest: Judge sets January 2027 federal trial date
Luigi Mangione latest: Judge sets January 2027 federal trial date

Luigi Mangione latest: Judge sets January 2027 federal trial date

During a pretrial hearing held Monday morning, the court finalized scheduling and discussed the upcoming jury selection process. The federal trial is now slated to begin in January 2027. FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis has the details.

The Brief

    • A federal judge in Lower Manhattan has scheduled Mangione's federal trial to begin on January 5, 2027.
    • Opening statements are set to commence on January 25, 2027.
    • The trial for Mangione's state-level charges is scheduled to begin this September.

NEW YORK CITY - A federal judge in Lower Manhattan has officially set the trial date for Luigi Mangione, the man accused of the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson more than a year and half ago.

What we know:

During a 40-minute pretrial hearing in Lower Manhattan federal court today, the schedule was finalized to avoid conflicting with Mangione's upcoming state trial. The federal trial is now slated to begin in January 2027.

While the state case includes the primary murder charge, the federal case centers on stalking charges. Mangione has entered not-guilty pleas in both cases.

The federal trial was pushed to January to ensure Mangione receives a fair trial. The judge determined that forcing the defense to prepare for a federal case while simultaneously navigating an ongoing state trial would be an unfair distraction. 

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Luigi Mangione will not pursue psychiatric defense in UnitedHealthcare CEO's killing

Luigi Mangione's lawyers will no longer be pursuing a psychiatric defense in his state murder trial for the killing of UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson, according to The Associated Press.

Timeline:

Here is the timeline of upcoming legal proceedings for Mangione:

  • September 2026: Mangione's trial on state charges will begin.
  • January 5, 2027: The federal trial officially begins.
  • January 25, 2027: Opening statements for the federal trial are scheduled to commence.

Dig deeper:

Mangione appeared in court Monday wearing standard prison garb rather than professional civilian attire. Observers noted his demeanor was largely motionless throughout the delayed proceedings, sitting quietly beside his two attorneys.

The judge also addressed the jury selection process, making a notable decision to delay the public release of the prospective juror questionnaire. This move is intended to protect the impartiality of the federal jury pool, allowing time for the state trial to get underway without premature media overlap. Furthermore, the judge granted a motion allowing the questionnaire to be updated based on any future developments that may arise during the state case.

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The defense is seeking to suppress the evidence, including a gun, silencer and journal, arguing police conducted an unlawful warrantless search.

The federal courthouse saw a much more subdued spectator presence compared to previous hearings in state court. However, a minor disruption occurred when a spectator brought a handheld fan containing potentially inflammatory printed language, sparking a brief discussion among court officials regarding courtroom decorum.

The backstory:

Mangione is being held in a federal jail in Brooklyn while awaiting trial in state and federal trials for the Dec. 4, 2024, killing. He has pleaded not guilty in both cases and could spend his life in prison if convicted in either case.

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, 50, was killed as he walked to a Manhattan hotel for UnitedHealth Group’s annual investor conference. Surveillance video showed a masked gunman shooting him from behind.

Mangione was arrested five days later at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from court proceedings and reporting by FOX 5.

Luigi Mangione TrialNew York City