Jersey City Schools announce early dismissal Tuesday ahead of World Cup match

The Brief All Jersey City Public Schools will observe an early dismissal at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. All after-school activities for the day are officially canceled. The schedule change is in response to anticipated traffic across the Jersey City and Meadowlands areas, triggered by the FIFA World Cup match at MetLife Stadium.



Jersey City Public Schools is prioritizing student safety as the community braces for extreme congestion during Tuesday's World Cup match at nearby MetLife Stadium.

What we know:

Superintendent Dr. Norma Fernandez announced on Monday that all district schools will operate on a modified, early dismissal schedule on Tuesday, with students and teachers being dismissed at 12:45 p.m.

All afternoon and evening activities have also been canceled.

What they're saying:

The influx of soccer fans into the Jersey City and Meadowlands areas is expected to cause major delays on local roads and highways. District leadership decided to cut the school day short to ensure buses and families aren't caught in the peak of traffic.

"The intent of this modified schedule is to ensure that all students are safely home and off the roads well before the peak influx of event-related traffic begins," Dr. Fernandez said. "We believe this proactive measure will mitigate transportation delays and ensure a smooth transition for our families."